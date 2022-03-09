Readers are invited to submit items for publication. Calendar items/events must be open to the public. To submit, email the particulars to news@apgsomn.com.
Thursday, Mar 10
South Central Minnesota SHRM meeting • 11:30 a.m.-1 p.m., Owatonna Country Club, 1991 Lemond Rd., Owatonna. How do you create a learning culture that appeals to today's workforce, including creating an internal Leadership Academy that will provide what employees are looking for the most? Mike Henke is a national speaker whose passion for building strong teams led to the creation of Mike Henke Inc, and he works with organizations throughout the country in the areas of Leadership Training, Recruiting & Retention, and Positive Workplace Environment. $30.
Izaak Walton League meeting • 6:30-8:30 p.m., Izaak Walton Environmental Education Center, 1546 58th Street SW, Owatonna. Meeting at the Albert F. Reding Environmental Education Center. Meal followed by a speaker and a program meeting.
Prohibition in Steele County & pub trivia • 6:45 p.m., Steele County Historical Society, 1700 Austin Rd., Owatonna. The night begins with a presentation by Nancy Vaillancourt and Steve Wencl on the history of prohibition in Steele County. Following the presentation, we will be hosting our first Historic Pub Trivia! Teams will compete through several rounds of boozy trivia, with the winning team receiving a prize. Drinks will be available to purchase throughout the program and light snacks will be provided. Admission is free. Call the History Center if you have any questions.
Heritage Quilt Guild • 7 p.m., St. Joseph's Catholic Church, 512 South Elm, Owatonna. Our mission is to promote the art of quilting, and to further education, fellowship, and inspire other quilters. This month, our education program will focus on how to choose colors for your quilting projects. All skill levels welcome. Please bring quilting projects for show and tell. Visitors welcome.
Friday, Mar 11
Ellendale Fire Department fish fry fundraiser • 5 p.m., Ellendale Community Center, 507 2nd Ave., Ellendale. Meal is served from 5 p.m. until it is gone. Supper includes: fried battered cod, firehouse beans, coleslaw and refreshments. We will also have a small amount of chicken strips for those who don't prefer fish. The fish is all you care to eat! This is a free will donation event. The proceeds from this event go to the Ellendale Fire relief association.
Saturday, Mar 12
Get lucky in BP • 9 a.m.-2 p.m., Celebrate St. Patty's Day in style on Main Street in BP! The Cookie Dough Truck will be parked out front, a fun lucky coin hunt, specials and so much more. Make sure to wear your green!
Owatonna Solo Parents and Singles Club • 9:30 a.m., Hy-Vee, 1620 S Cedar Ave., Owatonna. Meeting for coffee and conversation.
History detectives • 1 p.m., Steele County Historical Society, 1700 Austin Rd., Owatonna. Programs will be held at the History Center with two sections available each time: one for 2-5 year-olds and one for 6-10 year-olds. These programs are free to attend, and each child will be able to leave with a craft and take home educational materials to allow for continued learning. The first two sections will focus on music and dance, coinciding with the current exhibit Steele County Makes Music. Space is limited for these programs, so parents are encouraged to call ahead to reserve their spaces. Contact the Steele County Historical Society at 507-451-1420 with any questions or to make a reservation.
Evening for Kids' Sake Gala Fundraiser • 5 p.m., Torey's Restaurant & Bar, 208 N. Cedar Ave, Owatonna. An Evening for Kids' Sake returns to an in-person gala and auction. Tickets are $75/each or a table of 8 for $600. Email: Michele at michelle@bbbsofsouthernmn.org $75.
Luck of the Irish Super Bingo • 5 p.m., Owatonna Eagles 1791, 141 E. Rose St., Owatonna. Doors open at 5 p.m.; early bird begins at 6:30; cash raffle drawing at 7:35. Super Bingo to follow. Tickets are available at the pulltabs booth during regular business hours for both the cash raffle and Super Bingo. There are only 100 raffle tickets and 250 Bingo tickets, so don't wait.
Rock the Legion • 7-11 p.m., American Legion Post 77, 137 W. Broadway St, Owatonna. The American Legion welcomes back TRI EIGHT, rocking the place with Classic hit music from the 70's to the 90's.
Sunday, Mar 13
Music Boosters of Owatonna pancake breakfast fundraiser • 8 a.m.-12 p.m., VFW Post 3723, 135 Oakdale St., Owatonna. MBO only receives a portion of the ADVANCED TICKET SALES. They can be purchased from any OMS or OHS music student or from Jerry at Tone Music. The breakfast includes: Pancakes, French toast, scrambled or fried eggs, sausage links, juice, coffee, and milk. $7 advance, $8 at door, under 5 free. Proceeds from the breakfast allow MBO to support music education, provide funds for scholarships and clinicians and purchase instruments and equipment.
Living Alone: Walking Together • 3 p.m., For all who live alone to meet new friends, and find support, networking and fun with others who also live alone. Call 507-301-5632 for week's location.
Monday, Mar 14
Moonlighters Exchange Club meeting • 5:30 p.m., VFW Post 3723, 135 Oakdale St., Owatonna.
Steele County Gem and Mineral Club • 6-8 p.m., Owatonna Public Library, 105 N Elm Ave., Owatonna. In the Gainey room.
Tuesday, Mar 15
The Crime Crisis • 5-7 p.m., Torey's Restaurant & Bar, 208 N. Cedar Ave, Owatonna. Join Center of the American Experiment for a presentation and panel discussion led by local law enforcement leaders and crime experts. The presentation will cover current crime trends, an overview of the criminal justice system, the role of key officials in fighting crime, and proven strategies to reduce crime. Panelists include: Jeff Van Nest, American Experiment Public Safety Policy Fellow; Lon Thiele, Steel County Sheriff; Daniel McIntosh, Steele County Prosecutor; Keith Hiller, Owatonna Chief of Police; Jeff Elstad, School Administrator.
Skywarn Spotter Training • 6 p.m., Owatonna Fire Department, 107 W Main St., Owatonna. Become a trained Skywarn Storm spotter or just learn more about severe weather. Spotters are required to be trained every two years, so make sure your training is up to date and your badge is up to date.
Mental Health Awareness • 6:30-8 p.m., Owatonna High School, 333 East School St., Owatonna. How can we help children through tough situations and thoughts? Join our professionals as we work through how to help kids. Presenters are Danielle Theis, Director of Special Services at Owatonna Public Schools, and Susan Arnold, Licensed Marriage and Family Therapist with Human Relations Center. For more information, call 507-455-1190 or email info@centerforfamilyunitymn.com.
VFW Auxiliary 3723 • 7 p.m., VFW Post 3723, 135 Oakdale St., Owatonna.