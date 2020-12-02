The Medford Honor Society is running a Giving Tree this year to brighten the lives of local children and families as the holiday season approaches.
The society is asking community members to sponsor a digital ornament by signing up at bit.ly/3qms2ao. Sponsored ornaments include gifts for individual children and families. Each ornament is assigned an individual or family and includes a description of the gift item that is desired, for example clothing, toys, art supplies, cooking supplies, silverware and more.
Visit the website to determine which ornament to sponsor and thus which wish list to fulfill.
Unwrapped gifts can be dropped off in the Medford High School office between 7 a.m. and 3:30 p.m. every week day, no later than Friday, Dec. 18. Visitors have been asked to wear a mask when dropping off the items.