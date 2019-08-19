NEW YORK — Scott Noet, a middle school social studies teacher at Owatonna Public Schools in Owatonna, Minnesota, has been named one of ten finalists for the 2019 National History Teacher of the Year Award. The award is presented annually by the Gilder Lehrman Institute of American History, the nation’s leading organization dedicated to K-12 American history education.
A seventh and eighth grade social studies teacher at Owatonna since 1996, Scott has been recognized with a 2019 NEA Award for Teaching Excellence, has been a 2017 Minnesota Teacher of the Year Finalist and the President and Vice President of the Minnesota Council for the Social Studies from 2008 to 2016. Among other publications, he has written chapters and lesson plans for Biodiversity and Green Architecture for a STEM book published by Deutsche Bank.
“The very best history teachers transform textbooks and primary sources into gateways to our country’s past, engaging students and prompting critical thinking about the events and facts that define our nation,” said James G. Basker, President of the Gilder Lehrman Institute of American History. “We are thrilled to recognize these dedicated educators who have exceeded these standards and inspired classrooms across the country.”
Inaugurated in 2004, the History Teacher of the Year Award highlights the crucial importance of history education by honoring exceptional American history teachers from elementary school through high school. The award honors one K-12 teacher from each state, the District of Columbia, Department of Defense schools and US Territories. The National History Teacher of the Year will be selected from the pool of 10 finalists on September 10, 2019.
The winner of the National History Teacher of the Year award receives a $10,000 prize at a ceremony in New York City on October 2, 2019. This year’s award will be presented by John Avlon, Senior Political Analyst and anchor at CNN. Past presenters at the ceremony include the Honorable Sandra Day O’Connor, Good Morning America’s Robin Roberts, First Lady Laura Bush, former US Secretary of Education Arne Duncan, and former New York City Mayor Michael Bloomberg.
Nominations for the 2020 History Teacher of the Year awards are now open. Students, parents, colleagues, and supervisors may nominate K-12 teachers for the award here. The deadline for 2020 nominations is March 31, 2020.