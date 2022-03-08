On March 8, the Board of Directors of the Southeastern Minnesota Arts Council (SEMAC) awarded 35 arts programming grants for a total of $155,335 in funding to applicants throughout southeastern Minnesota. This included 25 Individual Artist Grants for $100,335, five General Operating Support Grants to arts organizations for $50,000, three School Residency Grants for $9,000, and two Opportunity Grants for $1,000.
In Steele County, Minnesota Association of Community Theatres received a $500 Opportunity Grant for Fast Fest 2022.
This activity is made possible by the voters of Minnesota through grants from the Minnesota State Arts Board thanks to a legislative appropriation from the arts & cultural heritage fund. SEMAC is the State Arts Board-designated granting authority for local/regional arts producing and sponsoring organizations and disburses funds allocated for this purpose by the Minnesota State Legislature.
The SEMAC region includes the counties of Dodge, Fillmore, Freeborn, Goodhue, Houston, Mower, Olmsted, Rice, Steele, Wabasha, and Winona. For information about the grant application process, eligibility, or grant writing assistance, contact the SEMAC office at 2778 D Commerce Dr NW, Rochester, MN 55901 or call 507-281-4848. Information may also be found on our Web site at semac.org.