OWATONNA —Little Theatre of Owatonna (LTO) is pleased to announce the cast for its season opening production of ‘Native Gardens’ that will take place in the Sharon Stark Auditorium at West Hills.
Pablo, a high-powered lawyer, and doctoral candidate Tania, his very pregnant wife, are realizing the American dream when they purchase a house next door to community stalwarts Virginia and Frank. But a disagreement over a long-standing fence line soon spirals into an all-out war of taste, class, privilege, and entitlement. The hilarious results guarantee no one comes out smelling like a rose.
Tania Del Valle will be played by Jayden Kristine Schultz, Pablo Del Valle by Wesley Schultz, Virginia Butley by Wendy Rasp, and Frank Butley by Bill Wood.
Performances will be Oct. 18, 19, 25, and 26 at 7:30 p.m. Matinee performances will be on Oct. 20 and 27 at 2 p.m. Season Membership holders can secure their seats with their season flex passes on Sept. 28 by going to www.LittleTheatreofOwatonna.org. Online tickets will be available at the same site for the general public on Oct. 5 and the LTO Box Office opens Oct. 14.
The Director is Linda Karnauskas and the Technical Director is Brenda Hager. Presented by special arrangement with Samuel French, Inc., a Concord Theatricals Company. Sponsored by Federated Insurance.