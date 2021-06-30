Owatonna Arts Center will hold their annual Secret Garden Tour from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Sunday, July 18.
There will be six gardens: one with a water element, one that grows plants that butterflies like and raises chrysalises, a garden with original clay sculptures, a garden of wild flowers and a vegetable garden. Tickets are $12 in advance and $15 the day of the tour. Tickets can be purchased at Kottke Jewelry or the Arts Center.
The public is welcome to pick up the names and addresses of the gardens at the Art Center before going off to see the gardens.