Stephanie Dietz will be the newest agent to join the Owatonna RE/MAX office at 118 N. Cedar Ave in Owatonna. Dietz will serve the surrounding areas, specializing in residential, small acreage, investment and commercial properties.
Stephanie Dietz joins RE/MAX Venture as new agent
- Suzanne Rook
-
- Updated
- Comments
Suzanne Rook
Reach Regional Managing Editor Suzanne Rook at 507-333-3134. Follow her on Twitter @rooksuzy
Recommended for you
Load comments
Trending Now
-
Northfield teen arrested for Owatonna park shooting
-
Police investigating shooting in Dartts Park during Aces game
-
First of two fairground vandals sentenced to probation, community service
-
Faribault couple dead in apparent murder suicide
-
Couple charged with selling meth after months-long investigation