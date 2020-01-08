WASECA — The U of MN, Southern Research and Outreach Center’s 2020 Winter Crops Day will be held Friday, Jan. 17 at the UM Southern Research and Outreach Center, Waseca and Heintz Center, Rochester. Registration at the door begins 8:30 a.m. at both locations with the program to begin at 9:00.
Cost of the event is $40, which will include morning refreshments, lunch and handout materials. Continuing education credits have been applied for Certified Crop Advisers.
The program is the same at both locations, flipping order from morning to afternoon session at each location. The Heintz Center in Rochester is located at 1926 Collegeview Drive East, the Southern Research and Outreach Center is located at 35838 120th Street, Waseca.
The program will focus on production agriculture with emphasis on crop and soil science. One session will concentrate on new technology and its application to crop production. A discussion about using drones to gather information and make crop decisions will be included. Also new genetic traits for weed management and impacts on agronomic performance will be discussed. The other half of the program will examine micronutrient recommendations for Minnesota. Knowing which micronutrients may be deficient in what crops is important when making decisions on what to supply to the crop. In addition, knowing what information should be used and what should not be used to make decisions on what micronutrients to supply can make a difference in overall profitability. Understanding lime needs is often difficult because soils differ in how much lime is needed to change the pH of a soil. The chemistry involved in liming soils in southern Minnesota will be discussed.
For specific topics and times, details can be found at the SROC web site at: http://sroc.cfans.umn.edu or contact the SROC at (507) 835-3620.
The annual Winter Crops Day meetings are open to the public. Producers, farm managers, ag consultants and salespeople, or others interested in learning more about production agriculture with an emphasis on crop and soil science are encouraged to attend.