The Kiwanis Club of Owatonna (Noon) offers a one-time $300 scholarship for an individual in a nursing career to use for continuing education. The award is given in the name of the late Maureen Laird, a pediatric nurse, formerly a member of the Kiwanis Club of Owatonna.
An application letter should be submitted to the Kiwanis Club of Owatonna, P.O. Box 153, stating the applicant’s name, place or places of employment, coursework desired, school or university of enrollment, dates and location. Upon determining recipient, the scholarship funds will be directed to the school’s registrar.
The Kiwanis Club is part of an International service organization focusing on the needs of young children and youth. It currently meets twice monthly either in person or by Zoom according to extant Public Health guidelines. All individuals interested in service to the community are invited to join. Each year the local club raises funds through its peanut sales and spring hanging flower basket sales to sponsor children and youth scholarships, their learning activities plus assist other nonprofit organizations in the community.