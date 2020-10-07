The Hugo Matejcek Auxiliary to the Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 3723 Beatrice Natzel Americanism Scholarship application forms are available at area high schools or the Owatonna VFW Post Home, 135 Oakdale St.
The $500 annual scholarship is a memorial to Beatrice Natzel in honor of her many years of dedication and service as the Americanism Chairman at the local, district, state and national levels. It is open to all Owatonna and Medford 2021 graduating seniors who have participated in the VFW Voice of Democracy Audio Essay Competition or the VFW Young American Patriotic Art Contest during grades 9 to 12.
The Voice of Democracy Audio Essay Scholarship Competition information is available online at VFW.org/community/youth-and-education/youth scholarships. The local deadline for the Voice of Democracy Contest is Oct. 31, 2020. The Young American Creative Patriotic Art Scholarship Contest is also available online with a local deadline of March 31, 2021.