We aren’t playing much ping pong at our house right now. The table sits ignored in our basement because it’s piled high with donations of stuff we plan to get out of our house whenever the local charities we want to give them to start receiving items again and we get around to delivering them. If others are doing the same thing, I think some charities should prepare for a flood of donations!
I see evidence of people cleaning things out on my travels about town. In the last couple days I think I’ve seen four beds sitting out in front of houses, along with collections of other belongings no longer wanted, as people consider what they really need in their house and what they can get rid of.
We don’t always think correctly about what we need to hold on to. I heard about a person who was wondering about all the Word files on his grandmother’s computer that were saved and titled “Blank Page” in one form or another. Could this really be? Sure enough, when he opened them they were indeed blank pages dutifully saved. When he asked her about them, she told him that she saved them because she might need them some day. You never know when you might need a new blank sheet, and so there she had some. Now, what should he tell her? She certainly wasn’t hurting anything by doing this. Should he show her that new ones were always readily available and that her saving these things profited nothing, or just let it be?
More serious is the question of what we hold on to in life. I’ve read articles about how the younger generations don’t necessarily want all the stuff accumulated by their parents or grandparents. Many of them don’t consider collectibles worth collecting. Living simpler is better, in their opinion.
Solomon, who knew something about possessions, expressed an opinion similar to this when he wrote: “Whoever loves money never has enough; whoever loves wealth is never satisfied with their income. This too is meaningless. As goods increase, so do those who consume them. And what benefit are they to the owners except to feast their eyes on them?” Ecc. 5:10-11. Most of our “nice things” don’t really do that much for us. We could just as easily enjoy looking at them without owning them.
About thirty-five years ago my parents gave me a small color television. About five years ago my wife told me it was time for it to go. We hardly ever used it, and she wanted the space where it sat. It still worked, but was rather obsolete. She said that if I wanted to remember it for the gift that it was, we should take a photo of me with it, which we did, and then say goodbye to it. Wise woman, that one.
Let’s take this a step further. What if when we leave this earth we find that every single thing we owned or cherished has really been as meaningless as a CRT TV or a saved blank Word document? I firmly believe that God has something better in store for us than whatever we might aspire to own now. What matters far more are the memories of significance we’ve had in the lives of others, the gift of grace and forgiveness from God in our lives that we live by, and the glory of what is to come.