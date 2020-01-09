Exchange Club of Owatonna announces December Students of the Month

OWATONNA — The Exchange Club of Owatonna recently announced Leah Tucker and Rebekkah Boubin as the December Students of the Month for the 2019-2020 year. The Youth of the Month/Year recognizes hard-working high school students who attain high levels of scholastic achievement, community involvement and leadership.
Leah Tucker is the daughter of Kris and Eric Tucker. Leah is active in sports and has been a team captain on her tennis and lacrosse teams the past two years. She has also made the National Honor Society the past two years. She is an active member in her 4-H club, Pratt Commandoes, where she has been president and has been a camp counselor. She has always been involved in her church — whether she is serving at Mass, helping out at VBS, being a small group leader or going on Mission Trips. During the summer, she has enjoyed working at the Blast. Her future plans are to attend St Cloud University, majoring as a Radiology Technician.
Rebekkah Boubin is the daughter of Ruth Boubin. She is a PSEO student and only attends music classes at the high school. Her love of music involves Orchestra and Choir. She is in her second year with the Carolers. She has also been involved in her Church, serving as a Eucharist Minister the last couple years. She currently works at Costas as a waitress. Her future plans are to attend University of Mary in Bismarck, with an undergrad in Exercise Science and a masters in Physical Ed.