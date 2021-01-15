Governor Tim Walz and Lieutenant Governor Peggy Flanagan announced that Thomas Kuntz of Owatonna has been appointed to the Legislative Salary Council.
This appointment is effective Jan. 19, 2021 through Jan. 15, 2025. Kuntz replaces Laura Witty.
