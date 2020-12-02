This week’s “Teacher Feature” is Kellie Lawless, a fourth-grade teacher at Washington Elementary School. This is her second year of teaching and Owatonna Public Schools.
Kellie completed her student teaching in Lakeville, Minnesota and graduated from Bethel University in May of 2019. There are five people in her family and she is the oldest of two siblings. Also in their family are two dogs, Madden and Aspen.
In the summer, Kellie runs a photography business and plays volleyball. She also loves to read, paint, sing and spend time with her family and friends.
Some fun facts about Kellie are that she sang on the WCCO Morning Show a couple of years ago. Before she decided to become a teacher, she wanted to work at a publishing company and be a book editor. Last year, she went to Europe and visited six different countries and 14 different cities.
Kellie loves working at Owatonna Public Schools because of the commitment to reaching every student every day. She sees how committed all staff members are to the overall well-being of their students and how they strive towards success in every aspect of their lives. Kellie stated that “it is wonderful to be surrounded by great educators who support and cheer each other on!”