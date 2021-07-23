Last month (June), we reviewed the many climate change impacts already evident in Minnesota and locally. Increasing heat and drought (like that currently impacting much of the state), torrential rains, warming lakes, algae blooms and more, are in the news. The impacts of just the current +1.8° F, are significant and worsening.
In this article, we’ll cover current hopeful developments – the GOOD NEWS on climate change.
Transportation and electricity: More and more corporations are understanding the science and the urgency to bring down CO2 emission, if we wish to preserve a livable planet for our kids/grandkids. All the major car companies have committed to bringing dozens of new, all electric vehicles (EVs) to the market. Ford is already selling the EV Mustang and they are taking orders for the EV F150 Lightning pickup (which can power your home from its battery, for three days, in an outage!).
GM promises 30 new models in the next five years, including sedans, SUVs and pickups and discontinuing all gas car production by 2035. Volkswagen, Tesla and Toyota are all working on their EVs. Why does this matter? Because transportation emissions are one of the top sources of CO2 emission in the country. EVs have no emissions! But what about charging them? Utility companies are racing to replace first coal and then natural gas power plants, with wind, solar, hydro and storage, (plus retaining nuclear power plants). Electric generation is also one of the biggest sources of CO2 emissions, so this transition is essential and will also enable the electrification of transportation. Are there challenges? Sure, but they are less serious than the alternative of ruining the future.
Stockholders and investment companies making an impact: ExxonMobil stockholders just forced the company to add three new board members, all who will push the company to take climate change and transitioning away from oil, more seriously. Blackwater, the worlds largest investment company, with $trillions under management, has given all the companies they invest in, a climate score card and a challenge to do better. Amazon, Microsoft and others have pledged to become carbon neutral.
American attitudes are changing: Yale Communications does regular national surveys on climate opinions. All sectors are trending to more concern on the issue and want our govt. to do more to encourage clean energy. Even among conservative voters, 60% want action by our government.
All the countries of the world have committed to reduce their CO2 emissions!
That is a lot of good news! So, what’s the problem? The transition to clean energy still has many resisters, and the transition is unfolding too slowly to keep us under the +3.6° F, that scientist say we must stay under, to preserve the world as we know it. The ice is already melting everywhere, sea levels rising, heat waves breaking records at the current +1.8° F increase in global average temperatures. Increasing further to +3.6° F, would mean all these things and more, will get much worse.
The good news is, a faster transition is possible, if we have the will to do it for our kids, grand-kids and all future generations. In our next edition, in August, we’ll discuss all the things individuals can do, to make a difference in speeding the transition. Meantwhile, for more information on climate change, see the British- and our National Academy of Science report “Climate Change: Evidence and Causes”. This 24-page report, written for a layperson and filled with charts and graphs, is a great handbook for understanding this challenge. Available electronically at bit.ly/2TwFfBX.