Little Theatre of Owatonna announces auditions for its 2021 spring production of "The Gin Game" by D.L. Coburn on from 6:30-8 p.m. Monday, Feb. 15 and Tuesday, Feb. 16 at the Sharon Stark Audition at West Hills. Jeffrey Jackson is the director and Kathy Purdie the technical director. Visit littletheatreofowatonna.org/upcoming-auditions for more information.
This winner of the 1978 Pulitzer Prize for Drama, which originally starred Jessica Tandy and Hume Cronyn and was later revived with Julie Harris and Charles Durning, uses a card game as a metaphor for life. Weller Martin is playing solitaire on the porch of a seedy nursing home. Enter Fonsia Dorsey, a prim, self-righteous lady. They discover they both dislike the home and enjoy gin rummy, so they begin to play and to reveal intimate details of their lives. Fonsia wins every time, and their secrets become weapons used against one another. Weller longs for a victory to counter a lifetime of defeats, but it doesn’t happen. He leaves the stage a broken man, and Fonsia realizes her self-righteous rigidity has led to an embittered, lonely, old age.
LTO is looking to cast two roles aged 60s-70s for the rolls of Weller Martin and Fonsia Dorsey.
LTO will follow state of MN guidelines of required facial coverings, physical distancing, and temperatures will be taken upon arrival.
Audition packets are now available at Tri M Graphics 625 E. Main St. and at littletheatreofowatonna.org/upcoming-auditions
Performances will be at 7:30 p.m. April 23, 24, 30, and May 1 with matinee performances at 2 p.m. April 25 and May 2.