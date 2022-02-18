...WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM CST THIS EVENING...
* WHAT...Northwest winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 50 mph.
* WHERE...Portions of northwest and west central Wisconsin and
central, east central, south central, southeast, southwest and
west central Minnesota.
* WHEN...Until 9 PM CST this evening.
* IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects.
Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may
result.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Areas of blowing snow, mainly in central
Minnesota into northwest and west central Wisconsin, may
significantly reduce visibility at times. In addition,
temperatures will drop rapidly from the 30s to the teens in the
afternoon, which may result in a flash freeze.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high
profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.
&&
In an undated photo provided by the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources, an adult emerald ash borer is shown. The highly destructive insects, which kill ash trees, are metallic green and about a 1/2-inch long. (AP Photo/Minnesota Department of Natural Resources)
Motorists on Interstate 35 in Steele and Freeborn counties should be alert for Minnesota Department of Transportation work crews, who are removing ash trees infested with Emerald Ash Borer, according to MnDOT.
Work has begun in the Owatonna area and will continue south on I-35 into Freeborn County, where the infestation has been identified by the Minnesota Department of Agriculture. To help slow the spread of Emerald Ash Borer, MnDOT removed these trees ahead of the Emerald Ash Borer flight season and will continue to remove trees.
Maintenance crews with MnDOT will be working on areas adjacent to the highway and areas near exit and entrance ramps on I-35. Motorists should move over and slow down when encountering the work crews.
MnDOT continues to work with the Department of Agriculture to slow the spread of Emerald Ash Borer and other quarantined pests. Similar efforts have occurred elsewhere along MnDOT’s right of way, including in 2014 on Hwy 63 north of Interstate 90, which is south of Rochester.