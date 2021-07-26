Longtime Steele County residents Monte and Nancy Mowry will be inducted into the Equine Hall of Fame at the Steele County Free Fair at 1 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 17 in the judging arena.
In 2014, Monte and Nancy started a program called the “Ride for the Brand: Americans with Disabilities.” The program focuses on individuals with special needs to come to their farm to ride and enjoy the horse experience. Several of the horses used in “Ride for the Brand” have been purchased from the Rescue Pen. These horses have been given another chance to give their equine charm to help others fulfill their dreams.
Monte and Nancy are also active members of the Owatonna Saddle Club, host Girl Scouts so they can earn their horse activity badges and Big Brothers and Big Sisters of Southern Minnesota, and have been members of the Steele County Sheriff's Posse for over 20 years.