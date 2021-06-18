Drivers heading southbound on Interstate 35 south of Highway 14 near Owatonna will encounter single-lane traffic Monday through Thursday as crews replace damaged concrete, according to the Minnesota Department of Transportation.
Southbound traffic will be moved to a single lane near mile marker 38 to allow crews space to remove a portion of the damaged concrete, replace and patch the area. The time includes curing time for the concrete repairs to ensure that concrete achieves the desired strength to hold traffic.