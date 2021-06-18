Drivers heading southbound on Interstate 35 south of Highway 14 near Owatonna will encounter single-lane traffic Monday through Thursday as crews replace damaged concrete, according to the Minnesota Department of Transportation.

Southbound traffic will be moved to a single lane near mile marker 38 to allow crews space to remove a portion of the damaged concrete, replace and patch the area. The time includes curing time for the concrete repairs to ensure that concrete achieves the desired strength to hold traffic.

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments