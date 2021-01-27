Teacher Feature: Lindsey Rosenthal

Lindsey Rosenthal has taught preschool, second grade, and fourth grade and currently teaches at Wilson Elementary School.
She and her husband, Kiel, have two boys, Calvin and Paxton, and a dog named Owen.
Lindsey enjoys walks with her family and shopping at Target and Hobby Lobby. She also enjoys going to the races in the summer to watch her brother who drives an A-Modified car. She also likes to spend time with her friends and have play dates with their kids.
Lindsey loves working for Owatonna Public Schools because of the students. She stated, “I love watching them grow and learn throughout the years of their education.”