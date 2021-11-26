This time of the year news falls a bit short each week, so it gives me a chance to remember some Christmas activities that I have experienced in years past. One of the most stirring and meaningful Christmas displays took place in Ellendale and was staged at Rose Norby‘s barn on the west end of downtown Ellendale. The pageant began as a dream started in 1972 by Ellendale community members. It was created so that Ellendale residents would have the opportunity to greet Christmas in a special way. As Joseph searched for the perfect place for the birth of the baby Jesus, the search for the perfect place for the first Ellendale Christmas pageant began and even though the idea seemed impossible at the time, Rose Norby agreed to permit staging of the pageant in her barn, which was located alongside highway 30.
The traditional pageant began in 1973 and the event was originally planned for a yearly presentation. In 1978 it was decided to present the pageant on a bi-annual basis.
The originators of the pageant in 1972 were Orville and Mavis Langlie and their neighbors Russel and Cynthia Nelson. The pageant was presented each time by the congregations from four local churches: First Lutheran, St. Aiden’s Catholic, Assemblies of God and United Methodist along with other individuals in the community. The pageant began with a procession which began on Main Street in Ellendale. A donkey, originally owned by Clarence Otteson, carried Mary as Joseph stopped at various business places to find a place to rest. The holy Family made its way to the Norby barn where the loft door opened to show the family with the Christ Child laying in a cradle. An ecumenical choir was added with members from various churches, then shepherds, wise men and angels were added. Over the years community members made up the cast and costumes were made.
The first Mary, Joseph and the baby Jesus was always played by the youngest baby in the community and their parents. The baby was placed in the manger with a heating pad set on low to heat the hay. Another pad heated the blanket. No family with a new baby ever turned down the opportunity to participate and only one year did a female baby have to be used. Originally the Holy Family was located just inside the doors of the barn and viewers could pass by. In 1986, the pageant was moved to inside the barn and the public could walk around the choirs and see the shepherds, the three kings and the Holy Family.
The word spreads
It didn’t take long for word to get out about the pageant and each year more and more people from southern Minnesota communities came to share in the event.
Each time the pageant was presented there were additions. A live camel, owned by David Gilbert of Swaledale, Iowa who owned a petting zoo, was brought to Ellendale. Later Gilbert brought a llama and a sheep. Gilbert said he had a great feeling about the Ellendale community.
The late years
Rose Norby hosted the outdoor pageant until she died in 1989. The Lyle Seath family bought the farm and continued to offer the barn for the event until 2003 when the structure was deemed not safe.
In 1988, Terry Jensen and Dan Nelson took over the planning of the event. In 2003, the pageant was moved to the Brian Wayne warehouse east of the railroad tracks. The pageant continued until 2006 when an expanded procession with all new costumes and props took place. No admission was ever charged. Expenses were covered from generous donations from businesses and individuals. When the procession crossed the railroad tracks, engineers would stop their trains to allow the procession to continue uninterrupted. The pageant was never canceled due to weather although some years participants endured ice, snow and fog.
Parade of lights
After a year’s hiatus due to Covid, the Owatonna Parade of Lights will be held on Thursday, December 2, at 6:30 p.m. on the newly paved Cedar Avenue. The parade kicks off the Owatonna holiday shopping season. Vehicles, bicycles, and even folks strolling on foot wearing lighted costumes will delight everyone and put you in the holiday mood. Following the parade, Santa and Mrs. Claus will greet folks in Central Park with candy canes for all. Tom Brick, whose Owatonna Shoe Store has been located on Cedar for 75 years, will trip the switch to turn on the lights in the park and will present the trophy to the winning best lit parade unit. The Owatonna High School Christmas Carolers will kick off their season by singing Christmas carols.
A holiday light parade is also being planned in Blooming Prairie. It will be held at 6 p.m. next Saturday, December 4 and will follow the “normal parade route” in Blooming Prairie beginning at the high school and wind through town ending at the B to Z Hardware corner for a Christmas tree-lighting ceremony. The lot, featuring “Christmas on the Prairie” display, will have eight trees decorated by local non-profits. A large community Christmas tree is also planned.
Historical Society happenings
The Steele County Historical Society annual Holiday Cookie Sale will be held on December 1 from 1-7 p.m. and December 2nd from 10 a.m.-4 p.m. or when sold out. Enter by the north side of the History Center. Fancy cookies will be priced at $5 per dozen or $2.50 for half-dozen.
The SCHS will host Santa and Mrs. Claus in the Village of Yesteryear from 5-8 p.m. on Friday, December 3 and from 10 a.m.-2 p.m. on Saturday, December 4. Crafts will be available for children to make in the school house and horse-drawn wagon rides will take visitors through the village. In the History Center you will see Old World craft demonstrations and the craft sale in the Wenger Room. The event is sponsored by R & K Electric.
The merger
The SCHS has announced that at the beginning of next year it will officially be merging with the Minnesota State Public School Orphanage Museum located at West Hills. Plans were started in early 2021 in an effort to ensure the continued preservation of the history related to the Minnesota State Public School for Dependent and Neglected Children.
Kellen Hinrichsen, executive director of the Historical Society said, “Our primary goal is to continue the wonderful work that has been done by the staff, board members and volunteers of the Orphanage Museum over the years.” Hinrichsen and Anne Peterson, director of the Orphanage Museum, are working on ways to make the stories at the museum more accessible in the modern age. Hinrichsen said, “We are looking to update the outdoor kiosks spread throughout the West Hills complex, making them more user-friendly and flexible in what they can do.”
A couple of fair notes
The SCFF Board of Directors and Staff welcome the opportunity to partner with the United Way of Steele County as this year’s Community Campaign Leader.
A total of $1437 was collected during the church services held at the Village of Yesteryear and Fair Square Park on Sunday of the fair. This donation will be divided evenly to support Community Pathways and the Owatonna Ministerial Association.
Dates of the 2022 fair are August 16-21. “Celebrate the Red, White & Blue in 2022”!
Joke of the week
A guy gets a ticket to the Super Bowl but finds he’s in the nosebleed section. He spots a seat open on the 50-yard line, runs down and claims it. “What a view!” he says to the elderly man seated next to him. “Why would anyone pass this up?”. “It’s my wife’s,” says the older man. “We’ve gone to every Super Bowl since we were married, but she passed away.” “I’m so sorry, but couldn’t you find a friend to come with you?” The older man shakes his head.” “They’re all at the funeral.”