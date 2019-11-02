TODD HALE: Les Abraham to receive Rotary's Paul Harris/Vern White award

I am honored to be a Rotarian, and I am especially honored to be among my fellow Rotarians to honor Les Abraham as the recipient of this year’s Paul Harris (founder of Rotary)/Vern White award on Monday, November 4 at the noon meeting to be held at the Owatonna Country Club.
The award recognizes a non-Rotarian whose life and actions exemplify the spirit of the Rotary motto, “Service Above Self” and exhibits the characteristics that represent the values of the 4-Way-Test: 1. Is it the truth? 2. Is it fair to all concerned? 3. Will it build good will and better friendships? 4. Will it be beneficial to all concerned?
For those of you who know Les, doesn’t the Rotary 4-Way Test accurately describe him? I think so, and for those of you who haven’t had the good fortune to know him, let me tell you about Les.
I have known Les almost since the day I arrived in Owatonna. I always referred to him as Owatonna’s Ford Man. As a hobby, Les restored Fords. I came to Owatonna in a 1953 Ford convertible and whenever I had a question about my car, the first person I called, even before calling a mechanic was Les. He often had the answer to my problem and yes, even saved me some money in offering an inexpensive solution.
Les was born in Pierz, Minnesota, the son of Irma and Bill Abraham. He was one of seven boys and one girl, including Curt, Warren, Bruce, Dennis, Harold and Lyle. His sister, Lois was a twin to Lyle. The family moved permanently to Owatonna in 1952 from North Dakota where they ran a family farm. A job with the city of Owatonna attracted his father who sold the farm and returned here to assume that job.
All of the Abraham kids graduated from Owatonna High School. Many went on their way to other communities, but Les, Curt and Warren remained here. Les was employed at Wenger Corporation for 33 years and retired as Senior Product Engineer. Ironically, Les was closely acquainted with Vern White, the Rotary Club’s first awardee, who also experienced a long career at Wenger’s.
His city
Les obviously looked upon Owatonna as “His City” He served in city and county government for many years including terms on the city and county Planning Commissions followed by the Owatonna City Council where he served as an At-Large member and president. He served as board member and president of the Highway 14 Partnership. He continues to serve as Superintendent of the Auto Museum at the Steele County Free Fair.
Les volunteered in many areas of city activities. He designed and built entire sets for Little Theatre productions. He has taught Junior Achievement to students. He designed the Central Park bandshell and served as president of Owatonna Memorial Gardens. He made sure the grounds were maintained and that veterans were recognized and honored on Memorial Day.
Les was a long-time special deputy with the Sheriff’s office. He mentored less experienced city council members. He now serves on the Owatonna Arts Center board.
Les’ historical writings
During all these years of serving the community, Les also wrote and published genealogy books, a two-volume set about his mother’s family for which he received an award for its contents from a genealogy club. He also wrote another volume about his father’s family. Recently he wrote (with assistance from the display committee members) and published a book for the Steele County Historical Society’s display on transportation and auto businesses in Owatonna. The book is titled, “Transportation and Auto Businesses in Owatonna”.
Les’ wife of 50 years, Shirley, has been a continual supporter of all of his activities, especially since he experienced a stroke two years ago. The couple have two daughters, Heidi living in White Bear Lake with husband Eric and Melanie and partner Rodney Borchardt who live in Owatonna. They have two grandsons, James and Marshall.
A life slowdown
The stroke has slowed Les down some. His auto restoration, which he has loved doing most all of his life, has been put on hold for the time being. But his love of Owatonna and its people remain strong. He is the perfect recipient of the Paul Harris/Vern White award to be given by the Owatonna noon Rotary Club on November 4.
Les’ friends are welcome to attend the club meeting and the presentation. If you wish to have lunch, the cost is $13.00.
Past honorees
Past recipients of the Paul Harris/Vern White award included Vern White, Franchon Pirkl, Arlen Burmeister, Dave Olson, Jerry Ganfield and Carol Zetah.
Doug Meyer in rehab in Rochester
Doug Meyer of Owatonna suffered a broken hip a few weeks ago and has been in the hospital in Rochester since. He has been moved to a rehab. center where he will remain for several weeks. He would appreciate a note from his many friends. The address is Samaritan Bethany Home on 8th, 24 8th Ave. N.W., room 1206. Rochester, Mn. 55901. Best time to visit him is late afternoon. If you are going to personally visit him, check with the nurse’s station at 507-289-4031 to see if he had undergone dialysis that day. If so, he will probably be sleeping.
Santa’s Cellar back for 42nd year
Yes, it’s been 42 years since the first Santa’s Cellar has been held. This year’s event will take place this Friday, November 8 from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. and Saturday, November 9 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Steele County Community Center on the fairgrounds. You’ll find exquisite gifts and holiday decorations hand made by local crafters and artists. Plus Sharon Katzung’s lefse will again be available, first come, first served!
Those who will be providing crafts and art include Cathy Torrey, Pat Raetz, Audrey Halla, Judy Andrews, Sheila Katzung, Dawn Schwartz, Cory Greenway, Cole Nyquist, Mary Cronin, Nancy Keller, Heidi Douglas, Cindy Hokanson and Jill Croft.
Time to donate turkeys for community Thanksgiving dinner
Joe Faltysek and Mike Meyer are coordinating this year’s Community Thanksgiving and Christmas dinners. They remind you that they depend on donations of turkeys for Thanksgiving. They should be taken to the VFW Club in Owatonna at least a week ahead of the holiday so they can be thawed. The dinner will be served at the VFW from 11:00 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Volunteers will be needed to help serve and to help with home deliveries which can be ordered by calling the VFW at 451-1001 beginning at 7:30 a.m.
Firemen’s turkey bingo
The annual Firefighter’s Relief Association turkey bingo will be held next Saturday, November 9 at the Eagles Club beginning at 4:00 p.m. Cost is $1.00 per card. Thirty games will be played. There will be blackout games played at games 10, 20 and 30. Last year was the first time the event was held after a 30-year hiatus. According to Floyd Piepho, retired firefighter who was involved with the bingo 30 years ago, the event was dropped due to gambling regulations and the serving of alcohol. Running the event through the Eagles Club today, which is already licensed, makes it less complicated for the fire department.
CF Holiday Train to make a stop in Owatonna
Mark your calendars for December 5 at 3:40 p.m. when the Canadian Pacific Holiday Train will make a stop in Owatonna. The train will stop at the crossing on Park Drive near the Owatonna Bus Co. and Wenger’s in the Industrial Park. One of the cars features a stage where a Christmas show will be presented. The stage faces north at the crossing, so you will want to be on the north side of the train.
Each year the Holiday Train brings great talent and memorable experiences to families across the CP network while raising money and collecting food for local food banks and food shelves. As in years past, the Holiday Train stop will benefit the Steele County Food Shelf. Those attending the event will be asked to donate non-perishable food items to be turned over to the Food Shelf. Since 1999, the year Canadian Pacific launched the Holiday Train the program has raised nearly $10 million and 4.0 million pounds of food.
The entertainers this year will be Meghan Patrick, Tanika Charles and Kelly Prescott.
Ross Baumgartner family fundraiser
You are invited to attend a family fundraiser dinner to benefit Ross Baumgartner next Saturday, November 9 at the Elks Club. Hours will be from 5:00-10:00 p.m.
Ross was involved in a serious accident last August and suffered serious injuries. On his way to Owatonna during work on I-35 a steel-concrete spike fell off a truck and went through the windshield of Ross’ van nearly impaling him through the skull. Instead, it crushed a part of his skull and knocked him unconscious causing him to veer into the crash cables and destroying his work van.
He doesn’t recall the details of the accident, only waking up four days later in the hospital. He is still unable to work and is still at home healing and dealing with the pain. He has no idea when he will return to work.
Financial needs are great. Insurance has been slow to respond and worker’s comp has denied his claim, so now they wait through the legal process.
Dinner will be served at 6:00 and there will be a silent auction throughout the evening. Tickets for the BBQ dinner are available at Tri M Graphics and Kottke Jewelers. Cost is $8.00 in advance and $10.00 at the door.
Gifts to the school district
The following gifts to the Owatonna Public Schools were accepted by the school board recently:
Playground equipment from Mike and Scott Prokopec to Washington elementary
$100 Walmart gift card from Walmart to Owatonna Middle School for “Husky Pride”
$240 from Owatonna Business Women to Roosevelt in support of GED testing fees for young women.
$1,000 from Hometown Credit Union to Roosevelt for Lil Learners Preschool.
Two pallets of miscellaneous envelopes and paper from J.C. Press.
$100 from anonymous donor for unpaid student meal balances
Tim Hale retiring from SPPD
I never thought I would live to the day I would see one of my kids retire, but it looks like I will make it. My second son, Tim, will retire from the St. Paul Police Department at the end of this month after serving the department for 20 years. Tim began his law enforcement career as a detention deputy at the Hennepin County jail at which he spent six years. He then joined the West St. Paul Police Department where he served for four years before joining the St. Paul force in 1999. He has served St Paul as a street officer as well as in narcotics and also worked with Federal Drug Enforcement Administration. His immediate plans are to work part-time within the St. Paul department in the area of background checks for incoming new officers.
Jottings
The U.S Air Force ‘Midwest Winds’ Woodwind Quintet will perform a free public concert next Saturday, November 9, at 7:00 p.m. at Trinity Lutheran Church in Owatonna. The concert is being held in celebration of Veteran’s Day and is family friendly.
The next Veteran’s Open Roundtable will be held on Tuesday, November 12 at 7:00 p.m. at Good Shepherd Lutheran Church. Al Smith of Owatonna will present a collection of drawings and accounts of how women from several countries contributed to the allied war effort. The presentation is “WOW-Women of War”. General Eisenhower said, “We could not have won the war without the aid of women in uniform”.
St. Johns Lutheran Church of Claremont invite you to their 59th annual Potato Pancake Supper on Sunday, November 9, from 3:00-7:00 p.m. All you can eat Buttermilk and Potato Pancakes, scrambled eggs, sausage, applesauce and drink. Music provided by Luverne Wanous. Proceeds will be donated to the Concordia Food Bank.
Change your clocks tonight
You gain back the hour of sleep you lost last spring when we changed to daylight savings time by setting your clock BACK one hour when you go to bed tonight. We change to Central Standard Time this weekend.
Joke of the week
Wife: “I have a bag of used clothing I’d like to donate.”
Husband: “Why not just throw it in the trash? That’s much easier.”
Wife: “There are poor starving people who can use all those clothes”.
Husband: “Anyone who fits into your clothing is obviously not starving.” The husband is recovering from a head injury.