Liberty. Release. Freedom. Don’t those words sound so nice? Maybe for many of us these are things that we are yearning for after this year of 2020. After being cooped up in our houses for so long and sitting with the anxiety and tension of not knowing what else this year could hold perhaps we could all use these things. Freedom from the confines of the four walls of our home. Release from the tension and anxiety that is weighing us down as we try to keep our loved ones and our neighbors safe. Liberty from the pandemic that is fraying our society and killing friends and loved ones. This year, more than most, our spirits long for these very things. Liberty. Release. Freedom.
In the Christian tradition we are in the season of Advent which is the four weeks leading to Christmas. During this time, we reflect on the coming of Christ in the future just as we remember and reflect on Christ’s first coming. In the Lutheran tradition, where I am from, we read scripture verses that teach us about what to expect with Christ’s coming and what the kingdom of God is all about. Take a look at what some of them have to say:
[The Lord] has sent me to bring good news to the oppressed, to bind up the brokenhearted, to proclaim liberty to the captives, and release to the prisoners; (Isaiah 61: 1-2)
Here’s another:
[The Lord] has shown strength with his arm; he has scattered the proud in the thoughts of their hearts. He has brought down the powerful from their thrones, and lifted up the lowly; he has filled the hungry with good things, and sent the rich away empty. (Luke 1: 51-53)
God’s coming is all about these things we yearn for. Liberty. Release. Freedom. The liberty that is offered though is not so that we can go and enjoy certain creature comforts like seeing a movie at the theatre or eating in our favorite restaurant again. The freedom being promised is a freedom from the evils pain that plague us in the world. Poverty, inequity, abuse of power just to name a few. This means that sometimes the freedom God gives to us may not always look like or feel like we expect it to. 2020 has exposed a lot of the pain and evil that had existed hidden in our world and society. As we look toward 2021 maybe some of these evils that have been brought to light can start to heal.
Advent invites us to join with God in bringing this good news to the world in word and deed. As we prepare for a Christmas like no other and as we look toward a new year maybe we should consider one additional resolution for ourselves. Can we commit to not just seek these things for ourselves, but also to seek them for our neighbors in need? If we can, then perhaps 2021 will be a year that brings light to all of us.