The Owatonna Branch of AAUW will hold their next meeting on January 10 via Zoom. Jan Fishler is an author, speaker and writing coach who lives in Nevada City, California. Her passion is to inspire women to dream big, do what they love and have fun.
Her talk is based on the book, Don’t Stop Now: Making the Most of the Rest of Your Life, which she co-authored with Elle Gianforte. The book is for “women of a certain age” who want to know how far they’ve come, identify areas of life that could use some attention and make a plan for the future. She will share what she learned from interviewing dozens of women who have overcome a variety of life’s challenges and the 10 realizations she came to during and after the process of writing that can inspire all women, and also why she really needed to write this book.
For an invitation to join the Zoom meeting please send a request to owatonna.aauw@gmail.com.