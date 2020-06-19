The Owatonna Foundation is pleased to announce a scholarship opportunity for women. Funded by June A. and Melanie Nelson, the scholarship is for women who wish to return to school and further their education in a non-traditional career.
A strong supporter of Owatonna, and with a passion for women’s education, Nelson stated, “My late mother and I were thrilled to be able to fund this scholarship program that supports two $1500 annual scholarships for women pursuing a non-traditional career path. It is so important to be an advocate for women’s education; supporting them in any way possible to ensure their future success, whether financially, by mentoring, or other support. We know that thru the Foundation’s well established scholarship program we will be able to help empower women with a better education.”
Scholarship criteria and applications are available on the Foundation’s website at: (http://www.owatonnafoundation.org/apply-for-a-scholarship/) or from Foundation Scholarship Coordinator, Jill Holmes. Please note that the scholarship criteria for the Nelson Scholarship have changed and previous recipients may now apply for a second time. Please contact Jill Holmes at 455-3059 with any questions. The deadline for applications is June 25, 2020. Please note that due to the COVID 19 pandemic applications are only available on line at this time.