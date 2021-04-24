After Easter, my wife and took a road trip to visit our son and our daughter and their families who live in North Carolina and Ohio respectively. We hadn’t been with our grandchildren in well over a year so we thought that it was high time for a visit.
Though our time together was too short, spending time with our grandchildren and their parents was wonderful. There were hugs and kisses all around. There was play time, game time, story time, bike riding and kite flying. We even got to see our granddaughter’s soccer practice while our grandson volunteered as goalie. And naturally, there was lots of food and conversation as we celebrated our family.
Driving south, the trees became more green the further we traveled. The redbud and dogwood trees along the highway were just beginning to bloom. It was beautiful all along the way. In Ohio we visited a park that had been donated to the city by two sisters who loved beautiful flowers. The tulips were in bloom in a panoply of colors. Along the walkway we noticed tiny blue bells, lily of the valley, and some very tiny but colorful flowers growing from weeds. If we had not been looking closely, we would have missed these gorgeous, mini creations of God.
In a day when we are so stressed and worried about most things, these beautiful flowers remind me God’s Word. I quietly began singing the song in which Jesus is declared to be Lily of the Valley from the Song of Solomon. I thought of Dr. Luke’s admonition not to worry because of the way God dresses the littlest of flowers in splendor (Luke 12:27-31). Then as we set our minds and hearts on God and His ways, “You will go out in joy and be led forth in peace; the mountains and hills will burst into song before you, and all the trees of the field will clap their hands” (Isaiah 55:12). As we experience the beauty of flowering trees, which will soon be here, we too will clap our hands in praise to our Creator, just as the branches of trees rejoice blowing in the breeze.
Continuing southeast, we travelled through the magnificent tree covered hills and valleys of the Tennessee Valley Authority and the entrance to the Great Smoky Mountain National Park. Tunneling through the mountains on the highway that led us into the state of North Carolina, we experienced the steep cliffs up and down the mountain sides, rock formations and streams flowing through them. We were amazed by the majestic mountain peaks on all sides as we followed the twists and turns of the highway. Naturally, for those of us who love mountains, it was an awe-inspiring sight as we considered the power and wonder of God who created these grand mountains ranging across the state.
Again, in our season of pandemic and unrest, the Scripture says, “You answer us with awesome and righteous deeds, God our Savior, the hope of all the ends of the earth and of the farthest seas, who formed the mountains by your power, having armed yourself with strength” (Psalm 65:5-6). Again the Psalmist assures his readers with this word of the Lord, “For the Lord is the great God, the great King above all gods. In his hand are the depths of the earth, and the mountain peaks belong to him. The sea is his, for he made it, and his hands formed the dry land” (Psalm 95:3-5).
While we were in North Carolina, near the city of Asheville, my son and daughter-in-law surprised me with a very special birthday gift, a ride on the Great Smoky Mountain Railroad. It was a fantastic ride through the mountains blanketed by trees, but being spring, we could see through the trees to enjoy the sights beyond. For part of the trip we followed a river complete with rapids over rocks that my son had kayaked. He was as excited to see the river from this vantage point as we were as he recounted his kayaking stories.
When it comes to mountains, one of my favorite Bible passages is Psalm 121. “I lift up my eyes to the mountains — where does my help come from? My help comes from the Lord, the Maker of heaven and earth. He will not let your foot slip — he who watches over you will not slumber” (Psalm 121:1-3).
Our help does not come from the mountains. However, the majesty and breathtaking glory of the mountains remind us of our Creator from whom our help does come. He, who created these magnificent mountain peaks, also lovingly created us. In the midst of our troubles, discouragements and heartbreaks, He is not sleeping. He gently cares for us and will not even let our foot slip as we climb the mountain.
The Apostle Paul wrote, “For since the creation of the world God’s invisible qualities—his eternal power and divine nature—have been clearly seen, being understood from what has been made” (Romans 1:20). This extraordinary creation declares and reminds us of God’s power and love for each of us wherever we are. He cares for us. We can trust Him.