Calling all high school seniors and women resuming or continuing post-secondary education! Owatonna Business Women’s Aspiring Women Scholarship application period is open.

The deadline to apply is Friday, Feb. 4 at 5 p.m. 

To be eligible, applicants must reside or work in Steele County, submit a fully completed application and pursue a post-secondary education in the 2022-23 school year.

Applications and more details can be found at www.owatonnabusinesswomen.org under the Woman of Achievement tab. Email OBWScholarships@gmail.com with questions.

