OBW opens post-secondary education scholarship period Jan 21, 2022 Jan 21, 2022 Updated 5 min ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Calling all high school seniors and women resuming or continuing post-secondary education! Owatonna Business Women’s Aspiring Women Scholarship application period is open.The deadline to apply is Friday, Feb. 4 at 5 p.m. To be eligible, applicants must reside or work in Steele County, submit a fully completed application and pursue a post-secondary education in the 2022-23 school year.Applications and more details can be found at www.owatonnabusinesswomen.org under the Woman of Achievement tab. Email OBWScholarships@gmail.com with questions. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Recommended for you Load comments Trending Now Minneapolis man pleads guilty to manslaughter, but murder charge dismissed in Dylan Lattery case Shawn M. Pierce Kozelka starts New Year as owner of Kottke Jewelers Cindy Elaine Wallace CDI to build new $37 million facility in Industrial Park Upcoming Events Jan 21 Super Bingo Fri, Jan 21, 2022 Jan 22 Owatonna Solo Parents and Singles Club Sat, Jan 22, 2022 Jan 22 Medford cardboard classic 2022 Sat, Jan 22, 2022 Jan 22 Smokey Joe's ice fishing tournament Sat, Jan 22, 2022 Jan 22 Luke Smith Sat, Jan 22, 2022 Submit an Event Public Notices City, Township, County and School District notices. More Current Public Notices