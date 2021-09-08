The Blooming Prairie annual Manufacturing Luncheon is schedule for 11:30 a.m. on Thursday, Oct. 14, in the Pizza Cellar Party Room.
Speakers include Bob Kill, President & CEO of Enterprise Minnesota; Mary Urch with Steele County Public Health; and Chris Staloch, Superintendent of Blooming Prairie Public Schools.
All manufacturing business in Blooming Prairie and the surrounding areas are welcome to attend. Please RSVP by emailing Emily at the Blooming Prairie Chamber of Commerce at bpcofc@gmail.com by Friday, Oct. 8th.