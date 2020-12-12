TODD HALE: Christmas bird count is next Saturday and remembering North Cedar business personalities

Editor’s note: The 507 section is now included in the Owatonna People’s Press and the Faribault Daily News, and Todd Hale welcomes his new readers who can read about current and past happenings in Owatonna. If anyone has tidbits for his column, his e-mail appears at the end of the column.
Christmas bird count
Cancellations of most of the Christmas holiday events in Owatonna due to COVID have been announced. But there is one event still taking place. The annual Christmas Bird Count for 2020 will take place this next Saturday, December 19. This is the 49th year that the bird count has been held, under the supervision of Darryl Hill, who has headed up the event since the beginning.
The count area covers a 15 miles diameter circle with Havana as its center point. The city of Owatonna is included in the count area, so anyone within the city limits is eligible to count birds at their home feeders. The area also includes Claremont, Clinton Falls and Steele Center.
Ninety-nine people participated in the count last year so this year Hill is hoping to top 100 counters. Home feeder counters can count birds from your own home on this same day only. When you do a feeder count, you try not to count the same birds twice. You do this by recording the largest number of one species of bird that you see at your feeder any one time., not collectively. You should also keep track of the number of hours that you observe birds and report that number.
The field count involves several counters who drive together to an assigned area within the 15 mile diameter circle looking for birds in the country. These counters usually meet at noon to discuss their findings with the media.
How to join
If you wish to join the count this year, just give Darryl Hill a call at 451-5073. He will give you details of the feeder count and the field count. Results must be received by the evening of the count. The National Audubon Society sponsors the count.
Gifts to the school district
You should know who gives gifts to the Owatonna Public Schools. Here’s the latest listing: $13,200 from McKinley PTO to McKinley Elementary to build an outdoor learning structure; $250 anonymous donation for negative meal accounts; Twelve lawnmowers (not in working condition) from Manke’s Outdoor Equipment for the OHS small engines class; $500 to OHS for adaptive floor hockey from Straight River Women of Today.
Cedar Ave. wild game feed
The business people in the 300 block of Cedar Ave. were like a close-knit family. Our radio station, KRFO was located on the southeast corner of that block (where Kristi’s is now). Once a year, in the fall, fellow business owners were invited to come to a wild game feed. The feed began with the cooking being done in the alley behind Dawe’s Hardware. George Olson ran his floor covering store next door to Dawe’s Hardware and helped organize the event. Jerry Dickson, Safety Education Officer (now in Phoenix) with the Minnesota State Patrol was the official chef. Game was collected by area game wardens including Lloyd Billiar and Dale Peterson. The two donated the meat to the cause. Dickson would put his creative talents to work to come up with delicious recipes for deer, bear, beaver, pheasant, racoon, and wild turkey, just to name a few. It was the social event of the year on our block. Some of those attending included me and my business partners Jerry Boos and Pink Allen, George Dawes, Frank Gorman, Ted Ringhofer, Chuck Green, Dick Selvik and Don Reigel. Later the feed was prepared in the rear of Selvik’s Café. It was a great time of laughs and fellowship among us all!
Great Cedar Ave. personalities
I often think back to the great personalities in business in our 300 block of North Cedar. I often think of the associations I had with most of them. Listing most of them might bring back some memories to you. On the west side of the block there was the Rolling Star Café on the corner. Next door was George Olson’s Floor Covering, then going north was Dawe’s Our Own Hardware, Gorman Cleaners, Ross Robinson’s Paint and Glass, Ringhofer Meats, Johnson’s Barber Shop, Biff Barrett Liquor Store, Owatonna Agency (Lloyd Guthier, Don Bruzek and Len Wendorf), Nick’s Pizza, Ressler Brothers (later the Green Stamp redemption store). Across the street proceeding north was Ev’s Kitchen (Chuck and Ev Green), Ralph Carpenter Insurance Agency, (Ralph Carpenter and Woody Meister), Gasner and Mac Plumbing and Heating (Merle Gasner and Eddie McCarthy), the Ruth and Schreiner Law Office, Ben Thurnau Bookkeeping, Selvik’s Café (Dick and Ruth Selvik), Owatonna Savings and Loan (Asa Carpenter and his staff), the Photo News (Don and Mary Jane Reigel), and George A. Klemmer and Son (Bill Klemmer, Ervin Nass and Ralph Nass) and our radio station on the corner. I may have missed a few, but this listing is the majority of those occupying the 300 block of North Cedar.
Going further north into the 200 block, I remember Virtue and Pound Implement (Jack Gleason), Nitschke Jewelers, the State Theater, Colton barber shop, Colton Vacuum Repair, Brick Furniture and Funeral Home, Jerry’s Supper Club, Nolan Barber Shop (below Jerry’s) Across the street was Nelson, Casey and Tripp and Dow Law Office, Dr. Wilkowski dental office, Morrie Glassman’s Coast to Coast Hardware, and several bars. There was Harold Tollefson Barber Shop, and at the corner at Cedar and Pearl was Wagner’s Lunch (Walt and Rich Wagner) and the Daily People’s Press (Ben Darby).
My memories of the 100 block of North Cedar include S and H Appliance (Bud Stanton), Owatonna Shoe (Jim Brick and later Tom Brick), Hap’s Café, Kottke Jewelers (Carl and Bill Kottke and currently Matt Kottke), Block Shoes, White’s Café (Vern White), Elwood Star Cleaners (Elwood Mahlman and Louie Blood), and Security Bank and Trust. Across the street was Rohrer Drugs (Clint Rohrer), Leuthold St. Clairs (Earl Marion), Costa’s Restaurant and Candies (Boosalis family), Ben Franklin (C. Oliver Johnson), Gildners-Odle Men’s Store (Fran Odle), Jim Daly’s Toy Store, Wolesky Drugs (Al Wolesky and later Ron Schleif who changed the name to Owatonna Prescription Center), Rietz Law Office, Gillespie Real Estate (Homer, Lud and Barry Gillespie) and Dab’s Hats on the corner of Cedar and Vine.
Joke of the week (from ‘56 OHS grad Bill Lutgens in Indiana)
A Lexus mechanic was removing a cylinder head from the engine of a car when he spotted a well-known cardiologist in his shop, waiting for the service manager to come and take a look at his car when the mechanic shouted across the garage, “Hey Doc, want to take a look at this?” The cardiologist, a bit surprised, walked over to where the mechanic was working. The mechanic straightened up, wiped his hands on a rag and asked, “So Doc, look at this engine. I opened its heart, took the valves out, repaired or replaced anything damaged, and then put everything back in, and when I finished, it worked just like new. So, how is it that I make $48,000 a year and you make $1.7 million when you and I are basically doing the same work?” The cardiologist paused, leaned over, and then whispered to the mechanic, “Try doing it with the engine running.”