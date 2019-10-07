ST. PAUL — Minnesota communities, schools and their partners are invited to apply for funding on local projects that enhance transportation goals, according to the Minnesota Department of Transportation.
For the 2019-20 application cycle, MnDOT is conducting a solicitation for the Transportation Alternatives program. Applicants submit a letter of intent to be considered. A regional representative will contact applicants to help review the project proposal and the steps necessary for delivering a funded project. Applicants will then submit a full grant application.
A total of $6.2 million is available in federal funding through the Transportation Alternatives program in Greater Minnesota (each region has a sub-targeted fund – District 7 (south central Minnesota) has $700,000 available). This program offers a competitive grant for Greater Minnesota communities, schools and regional agencies to fund pedestrian and bicycle facilities, historic preservation, Safe Routes to School and more.
Projects selected for the Transportation Alternatives program must be implemented in 2024.
Letters of intent must be submitted by Oct. 31, 2019 and full applications must be submitted by Jan. 3, 2020. The grant recipients will be announced on April 15, 2020.
For grant details see the Transportation Alternatives website at http://www.mndot.gov/ta/.
The Metropolitan Council will conduct a biennial solicitation for Transportation Alternatives projects in the seven-county Twin Cities Metro Area in January.