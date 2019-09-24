Owatonna, MN (55060)

Today

Partly cloudy with scattered strong storms developing during the afternoon. Damaging winds and large hail with some storms. High 81F. Winds SSW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 60%..

Tonight

Thunderstorms, some strong this evening, then skies turning partly cloudy after midnight. Damaging winds and large hail with some storms. Low 56F. Winds WSW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 80%.