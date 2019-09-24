STEELE COUNTY — The Steele County Public Health Department has announced a number of seasonal flu shot clinics around the county.
The clinics, which are available to those 18 years old or older, will begin at Medford Manor , 216 1st St. SE, in Medford from 9 to 10 a.m., Tuesday, Oct. 8.
On Wednesday, Oct. 9, the flu shot clinic will move to the Ellendale Community Center, located at 507 2nd St. in Ellendale. The clinic will run from noon to 1 p.m.
The clinic will shift to Owatonna from 9:30 to 11 a.m. Thursday, Oct. 11, at the Owatonna Senior Place, 500 Dunnell Drive in the West Hills Complex.
The final flu shot clinic will be held from noon to 2 p.m. Friday, Oct. 11 at the Blooming Prairie Senior Dining, 134 3rd Street SE in Blooming Prairie.
For payment, Public Health accepts Medicare, South County Health Alliance, Medical Assistance, Humana, Blue Cross Blue Shield, Ucare, Health Partners, Medica, Unicare or cash or check.
For more information call Steele County Public Health at 507-444-7650.