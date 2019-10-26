These winter wonders are now abundant at the roadside stands, farmer’s markets and grocery stores. Not just one type, but many, and they are all good and can be prepared in the same way. My favorite is a Hubbard, though all work including that leftover Halloween pumpkin.
For the sake of defeating any lingering pathogens, wash the squash well before cutting. Then cut the squash in to singe serving size pieces with the skin on.
Place the pieces cut side up on a rimmed baking pan. Add a little water to the pan. In the indentation of each squash piece, place some butter and drizzle with maple syrup.
Place the pan in a 375 degree oven and bake for about 45 minutes or until a knife point easily pierces the squash.
Serve hot and add a bit more syrup or butter if you like.
You could also peel and cube the squash and bake as you would with the peel on. Honey also works well in place of maple syrup.
This works with any winter squash. Save the seeds for the neighborhood squirrels.