These winter wonders are now abundant at the roadside stands, farmer’s markets and grocery stores. Not just one type, but many, and they are all good and can be prepared in the same way. My favorite is a Hubbard, though all work including that leftover Halloween pumpkin.

For the sake of defeating any lingering pathogens, wash the squash well before cutting. Then cut the squash in to singe serving size pieces with the skin on.

Place the pieces cut side up on a rimmed baking pan. Add a little water to the pan. In the indentation of each squash piece, place some butter and drizzle with maple syrup.

Place the pan in a 375 degree oven and bake for about 45 minutes or until a knife point easily pierces the squash.

Serve hot and add a bit more syrup or butter if you like.

You could also peel and cube the squash and bake as you would with the peel on. Honey also works well in place of maple syrup.

This works with any winter squash. Save the seeds for the neighborhood squirrels.

H. Peter Baxter of Owatonna has been cooking, baking and frying for various breakfasts, brunches and dinners for many years. He writes: “During the past dozen years I have prepared and served over 400 meals for churches and special events from 18 to 120 persons. Further, I devoted two years as chef for the Hidden Creek Golf Club, and eight years as baker for the defunct Custom Coffee.

“In years past I have attended numerous cooking classes including the six week American Heat Association cooking school and years of the Kayler seminars. In the late ‘90s we published our cookbook ... The North Forum Cookbook. A few years ago I was certified by the Minnesota Department of Health as a Safe Food Handling Manager.

