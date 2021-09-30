During fall semester 2021, four individuals will use traditional scholarships and three individuals will use non-traditional scholarships at a technical/community college.
Traditional scholarship recipients graduated with the 2021 high school class, and non-traditional recipients graduated prior to or with the class of 2020. Since 1995 the Owatonna Foundation has awarded over 470 scholarships, totaling more than $655,000, for individuals preparing for technical careers.
Traditional Scholarship recipients
• Shamso Abdullahi, South Central College, Dental Hygiene/Generals, $3,000, parents Sirad Nur and Hassan Egal
• Parker Erickson, Minnesota State College Southeast, Automotive & Light Duty Diesel Technology, $3,000, parents Eric and Jodi Erickson
• Rachel Kellar, Rochester Community and Technical College, Nursing, $3,000, parents Michael and Kristine Kellar
• Alivia Schuster, Western Technical College, Nursing, $3,000, parents Katie and Aaron Schuster
Non-traditional Scholarship recipients
• Devon Porter, Riverland Community College, Law Enforcement, $3,000, parents Crystal and Luis Reyes
• Jason Spatenka, Riverland Community College, Construction Electrician, $3,000, parent Teresa Spatenka
• Alex Tryhus, Riverland Community College, Construction Electrician, $3,000, parents Neil and Christy Tryhus
For the 2021–22 school year, $30,000 is available for scholarships. Non-traditional scholarship applications are due Oct. 25, 2021, and June 25, 2022. Traditional scholarships are due April 10, 2022.
June A and Melanie Nelson Scholarship for Women recipient
The Owatonna Foundation is pleased to announce that during fall semester 2021, Danielle Burtis received a $1,500 June A. and Melanie Nelson Scholarship. Danielle is attending University of Sioux Falls and completing an English Language and Literature degree. Her career goal is to become a Coast Guard officer. Danielle’s parents are Jeff and Michelle Burtis.
Nelson Scholarship applications are due Oct. 25, and June 25, 2022. The applicant must be a woman, pursuing a non-traditional career, and have an Owatonna mailing address or have worked at an Owatonna business for at least the past two years.
All applications are available on the Foundation’s website owatonnafoundation.org (click on "Grants/Scholarships" and "Apply for a Scholarship"); or go to the Foundation’s office at 108 W. Park Square; or contact Jill Holmes at 507-455-3059.