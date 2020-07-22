Construction crews will begin work July 23 to resurface Hoffman Drive from Pearl Street to State Avenue. The road will be open to traffic but will have lane closures. Motorists should expect delays.
The project will include repairing storm sewer structures and curb and gutter, milling off the existing pavement, placing a new asphalt surface, traffic signal updates, and other minor work. The project is expected to be completed mid-September.
All dates are subject to change due to weather or other factors.
Steele County advises motorists to drive with caution and slow down through work zones for their safety and for the safety of the construction crews.
For updates on this or other Steele County Highway construction projects, visit: www.co.steele.mn.us/highway_construction.