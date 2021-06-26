While high on a mountain top
or low in a deep valley,
keep yourselves, keep yourselves
in the love of God, in the faith of God,
in the grace of God.
We’re living one day at a time;
yesterday’s gone and tomorrow’s not here.
Through His power, Christ is now living
down deep in our hearts, down deep in our souls
in spirit-filled lives.
We now have sharp discernment
so that we won’t be deceived
by Satan and the world;
the Word of God, which is grace and truth,
does lead and guide us.
The “Big Ship” is now going down!—
but it’s not taking Christians with it!!
BLOW THE HORN!—the “Big Ship”
is now going down, is NOW going down—
but it’s NOT taking me!
Call upon the Name of the Law!—
Jesus shall have mercy on you!
He’ll take you and keep you safe!
The Victorious One, the Great “I AM,”
does love you so!
Glorify the King of kings!
Magnify the Lord of lords!
Glorify, magnify
the King of kings, the Lord of lords!
He reigns on high!
Bev Nesbit
Owatonna