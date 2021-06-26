Bev Nesbit

 By JEFFREY JACKSON jjackson@owatonna.com

While high on a mountain top

or low in a deep valley,

keep yourselves, keep yourselves

in the love of God, in the faith of God,

in the grace of God.

We’re living one day at a time;

yesterday’s gone and tomorrow’s not here.

Through His power, Christ is now living

down deep in our hearts, down deep in our souls

in spirit-filled lives.

We now have sharp discernment

so that we won’t be deceived

by Satan and the world;

the Word of God, which is grace and truth,

does lead and guide us.

The “Big Ship” is now going down!—

but it’s not taking Christians with it!!

BLOW THE HORN!—the “Big Ship”

is now going down, is NOW going down—

but it’s NOT taking me!

Call upon the Name of the Law!—

Jesus shall have mercy on you!

He’ll take you and keep you safe!

The Victorious One, the Great “I AM,”

does love you so!

Glorify the King of kings!

Magnify the Lord of lords!

Glorify, magnify

the King of kings, the Lord of lords!

He reigns on high!

Bev Nesbit

Owatonna

Bev Nesbit is a homemaker and longtime anointed full-gospel “tidbit” writer of essays, poems, posters, songs, calligraphy, greeting cards, pass-it-on cards and letters to the editor. Follow her on Facebook @NesbitsGoodNewsShop.com.

