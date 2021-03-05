The Public Health departments in Steele and Waseca counties have scheduled COVID-19 vaccination clinics for residents older than 65.
Waseca County's vaccination clinic is scheduled for 7 a.m.-5 p.m., Thursday at the Community Services Building, 1000 W. Elm Ave. in Waseca. To schedule an appointment, residents can call 507-835-0690 from 9 a.m.-3 p.m. weekdays or visit www.co.waseca.mn.us/434/VACCINATION-INFORMATION.
Steele County's vaccination clinics are scheduled for 9:45 a.m.-6 p.m. Wednesday and 11:30 a.m.-4 p.m. Friday. Residents can sign up for an appointment for the Wednesday clinic at prepmod.health.state.mn.us//clinic/private_registration/d22ca69b-e1bb-4205-9854-8152b7ec119a or for an appointment for the Friday clinic at prepmod.health.state.mn.us//clinic/private_registration/c1a6cd49-3ad6-4d85-96f8-700ed8918abf.