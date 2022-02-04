Readers are invited to submit items for publication. Calendar items/events must be open to the public. To submit, email the particulars to news@apgsomn.com.
Saturday, Feb. 05
Owatonna Solo Parents and Singles Club• 9:30 a.m., Hy-Vee, 1620 S Cedar Ave., Owatonna. Meeting for coffee and conversation.
EZ Jazz Trio live• 1 p.m., Foremost Brewing Cooperative, 131 W. Broadway St, Owatonna. Stop down for an afternoon of original, modern, and standard jazz music and beer with friends!
Street Talk• 8:30 p.m.-12:30 a.m., Reggie’s Brewhouse, 220 N. Cedar Ave., Owatonna. Come on out for a night of classic and new tunes!
Sunday, Feb. 06
Kitty craft day• 11 a.m.-4 p.m., Havana Lights, 2048 Havana Rd, Owatonna. Bring an idea and materials to work or tackle one of our sewing or no-sew projects. You can bring your sewing machine or you can help with tying “no sew” blankets, or make and fill catnip toys or other toys for our resident cats. We will have Sloppy Joes and then ask that you bring a dish to pass and whatever beverage you would like to drink. Crafts will be done in the small green/tan heated shed behind the house.
Valentine Paint & Shake• 1 p.m., O-Town Nutrition, 124 26th St. NE, Owatonna. Paint a fun Valentine Gnome with the complete instruction with Suzanne from the Upper East Side Gallery. Cost includes everything you need for the painting and an O-Town Shake. $35.
Living Alone: Walking Together• 3 p.m., For all who live alone to meet new friends, and find support, networking and fun with others who also live alone. Call 507-301-5632 for week’s location.
Monday, Feb. 07
Open Arms Suicide Intervention Meeting• 6:30-7:30 p.m., VFW Post 3723, 135 Oakdale St., Owatonna.
Tuesday, Feb. 08
Owatonna Christian Women’s Connection• 9-10:45 a.m., Trinity Lutheran Church, 609 S. Lincoln Ave., Owatonna. All women are invited to this meeting. Special speaker- Paula Zukowski from Shoreview, MN on “A Real Fixer Upper.” Special music- Gloria Kenow on piano. Special feature- Allyson Herrley from Owatonna O-Town Nutrition, Herbalife Wellness Coach. Please contact Inez at 451-9539 by before noon February 7 for reservations if you have not already been contacted by the OCWC callers or by the emails. $4.
History Partners Memory Café• 10-11:15 a.m., Steele County Historical Society, 1700 Austin Rd., Owatonna. This in-person program focuses on awareness of dementia and connects family, friends, and neighbors to supportive services in the community through a meaningful social activity. Each session will have a theme for the program, an activity, and a snack will follow. Space will be limited due to the nature of this program. Please call the History Center at 507-451-1420 to reserve a place.
Wednesday, Feb. 09
Flu & COVID vaccine clinic• 2-4:30 p.m., Steele County Public Works, 3000 Hoffman Dr., Owatonna. Drive-through will be open and no appointment is needed. Johnson & Johnson, Moderna and Pfizer COVID vaccination options will be available. More information can be found at https://www.co.steele.mn.us/public_health/covid-19_vaccine.php.
Overeaters Anonymous• 4:30-5:30 p.m., Bethel Ridge Church, 1401 Bethel Ct., Faribault. Use the side door. For people who are recovering from overeating and other food behaviors. Newcomers welcome. 507-339-0962
Thursday, Feb. 10
Izaak Walton League meeting• 6:30-8:30 p.m., Izaak Walton Environmental Education Center, 1546 58th Street SW, Owatonna. Meeting at the Albert F. Reding Environmental Education Center. Meal followed by a speaker and a program meeting.
Heritage Quilt Guild• 7 p.m., St. Joseph’s Catholic Church, 512 South Elm, Owatonna. Our mission is to promote the art of quilting, and to further education, fellowship, and inspire other quilters. All skill levels welcome. Please bring quilting projects for show and tell. Visitors welcome.
Friday, Feb. 11
Blithe Spirits• 7:30-9:30 p.m., Little Theatre of Owatonna, 560 Dunnell Dr # A, Owatonna. The smash comedy hit of the London and Broadway stages, this much-revived classic from the playwright of Private Lives offers up fussy, cantankerous novelist Charles Condomine, a re-married but haunted (literally) by the ghost of his late first wife, the clever and insistent Elvira who is called up by a visiting “happy medium”, one Madame Arcati. As the (worldly and un-) personalities clash, Charles’ current wife, Ruth, is accidentally killed, “passes over”, joins Elvira, and the two “blithe spirits” haunt the hapless Charles into perpetuity.
Saturday, Feb. 12
Owatonna Solo Parents and Singles Club• 9:30 a.m., Hy-Vee, 1620 S Cedar Ave., Owatonna. Meeting for coffee and conversation.
Adult-only Victorian Tea• 10:30 a.m.-12 p.m., Steele County Historical Society, 1700 Austin Rd., Owatonna. Come experience a delightful time at our biannual Victorian Tea. Our guests will be seated in one of the many historic and beautifully decorated rooms in the Dunnell House and will be served a variety of teas and finger foods. A presentation will be given on the history of tea and its many varieties. Cordials will be served after the luncheon. Two sessions will be offered: the first session will be from 10:30 a.m.-noon, and the second will be from 1-2:30 p.m. The event is limited to individuals 21 years of age and up. Space is limited with each session having space for a maximum of 24 guests. Prior registration is required to ensure adequate food and drinks for attendees. Those interested can reserve their spot by calling 507-451-1420. The cost is $15 for SCHS members and $20 for non-members.
Blithe Spirits• 7:30-9:30 p.m., Little Theatre of Owatonna, 560 Dunnell Dr # A, Owatonna. The smash comedy hit of the London and Broadway stages, this much-revived classic from the playwright of Private Lives offers up fussy, cantankerous novelist Charles Condomine, a re-married but haunted (literally) by the ghost of his late first wife, the clever and insistent Elvira who is called up by a visiting “happy medium”, one Madame Arcati. As the (worldly and un-) personalities clash, Charles’ current wife, Ruth, is accidentally killed, “passes over”, joins Elvira, and the two “blithe spirits” haunt the hapless Charles into perpetuity.