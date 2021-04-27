Megan Schnitker, an indigenous traditional herbalist, will speak at the next meeting of the American Association of University Women Owatonna.
Schnitker's father is hereditary Chief Bull Bear of the Kiyaksa Band of Oglala in Pine Ridge, South Dakota. Megan is an enrolled member of the Sicangu Lakota of the Rosebud Sioux Tribe. She grew up in a traditional family learning Lakota teachings and traditions. She will be discussing her small business, which features Lakota medicinal products as well as eco-friendly personal care products.
AAUW members are encouraged to invite interested guests and potential members to attend the meeting at 7 p.m., May 10, via Zoom. Non-members interested in attending can contact aauwowatonna@gmail.com. Members will also be electing new officers, approve the 2021-22 budget plan and pay dues for the next year at the meeting.