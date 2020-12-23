Owatonna Public Schools has reaffirmed their commitment to return students to the previous learning models of grades E-5 in-person and grades 6-12 hybrid on Jan. 11. On Wednesday, Dec. 16, Gov. Tim Walz outlined a plan to return elementary students to in-person learning and the district will be utilizing Walz's guidance to transition students back to the previous learning models. For grades E-5, there will be no distance learning on Jan. 7-8 as E-5 staff will be preparing for the transition back to in-person learning. Friday, Jan. 8 will be a transition day for grades 6-12 and no distance learning will be scheduled on this date.

As per the governor’s order, all activities may start practices on Monday, Jan. 4. This includes all middle and high school activities. Every program will still have to adhere to health mitigation guidance provided by the Minnesota Department of Health.

In an effort to keep students and staff safe and attending school, and allowing more students to attend every day in the future, please continue vigilance with regard to social distancing, masking up and refraining from attending large gatherings.

