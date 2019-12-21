Recently, a conversation remembering Owatonna’s steam whistle came up. The steam whistle was located on the roof top of the public utility’s boiler plant and many of us timed our daily lives around its blowing. It was blown at 7 a.m., noon , 6 p.m. and 11 p.m. (to signify curfew time for kids).
There was nothing automatic or computerized about the blowing of the whistle. It was the responsibility of the turbine operator on duty to blow the whistle at the appointed time. On extremely below zero winter weather, the whistle took on a new sound.
The whistle was also used to alert volunteer firefighters of a fire call. There were no pagers worn by the volunteer fire firefighters back then. I can remember retired firefighter Paul Illg, saying, “Three blasts meant a rural call and six blasts meant an in-town call. We had a phone direct to the utility plant and we’d call the person on duty at OPU how many blasts we needed.”
Now retired OPU production supervisor Larry Reese was the one who blew the whistle for the last time. I can remember him telling me, “It was in the summer of 1983. Normally we blew the whistle for ten seconds. I was instructed to blow the whistle for the last time for 30 seconds. I remember taking our portable radio transmitter down to the utility plant to broadcast live the last blowing of the whistle.
What ever happened to the whistle? Mayor Tom Kuntz, who was the utilities manager for many years told me that the whistle was scrapped. “It took 200 psi of steam to blow it and there wasn’t much use by anyone for a whistle that size.”
The steam whistle was a part of the every-day lives of Owatonna citizens. It was not only blown at the daily times, but was used to call volunteer fire fighters and for warnings of severe weather.
At 89, Ray Sands still playing
I had an enjoyable telephone chat with Ray Sands this past week. There were some rumors that Ray was going to retire and close down his band this next year, but those rumors are false. Ray is feeling well and sees no reason to end his long musical career. Ray, who lives in Kenyon, had that special sound with his Chordovox accordion and he has always packed the house wherever he and his band, the Polka Dots, played.
When I booked the entertainment for Fair Square Park, besides Armond Rezac, it was automatic that I would book Ray. In fact, he was set for the next year’s fair when he left his Fair Square gig the year before. Due to a mixup in scheduling when I retired, Ray wasn’t booked this past year, but he tells me that Wayne Steele who is in charge of outdoor entertainment at the fair has booked him for Thursday, Senior Day at the 2020 fair.
“As long as I feel good and my health permits, I’ll keep on playing,” Ray told me. I guess that’s what we, in our dwindling years, all hope for.
Furnishing Hope
One of the things that detract from the beauty of our city is used furniture that is placed at curbside free to anyone who wants to pick it up. It sits there, through rain and even snow, soaking up the moisture and makes it quite unusable for anyone.
Now there’s no need to park your old furniture at curbside. Furnishing Hope is now located in Owatonna. Their goal is to provide basic furniture items for those in need in Owatonna and Steele County. Many of us don’t realize that there are individuals and families in our community who may be financially able (often with help from social services agencies) to afford a new apartment, but have little or no furniture.
So, instead of placing your basic furniture items at curbside, you can call Furnishing Hope at 507-676-5508. The organization is now accepting donations of limited types of furniture, beds, mattresses, dressers, kitchen tables and chairs, sofas, love seats and upholstered chairs. These items will be stored and made available at no cost to qualifying individuals/families. Optional pickup and delivery service is available for a fee for both donors and recipients.
Furnishing Hope operates under the auspices of the St. Vincent DePaul Society, a non-profit organization formed to help neighbors in need furnish their homes. To receive services, one must be referred by an agency.
Furnishing Hope’s aim is to outfit needy families with what they refer to as a basic home set-up which includes bed, dresser, sofa and kitchen table and chairs. Hours of operation (by appointment only) are Tuesday from 3:00-5:00 and Saturday from 10:00 to noon.
Beaver Lake ice-in
Got a call from Ed Jensen who lives beside Beaver Lake in Ellendale. He reports the ice-in date for this year was December 2. That compares with last year’s ice-in date of November 17.
No book sale at the library
For those of you who look forward to the annual After Christmas Book Sale at the library, you should be aware that the sale has been curtailed. Instead, the library has implemented a larger perpetual sale cart in the adult section of the library. If you have questions, call 451-2460 and ask for Bonnie.
Deadline for OHS Hall of Fame nominees
Just a reminder that December 31 is the deadline date to nominate former athletes, coaches or community members to the Owatonna High School Athletic Hall of Fame. Nomination forms are available online at ohshalloffamne.com, or at Kottke Jewelers.
Christmas at Rice Lake
The historic Rice Lake Church will host a Country Christmas Eve service this Tuesday night at 7:00. Cookies and cider will be served following the service. The church is located eight miles east of Owatonna on Rose Street.
Community Christmas dinner
There’s still time to drop off a bone-in ham at the VFW to be used for the Community Christmas dinner later this next week. Drop it off this weekend. The dinner will be served Christmas Day beginning at 11:00 a.m. until 1:30 p.m. Volunteers are needed to help serve and clean up and to deliver meals to shut-ins at home. You can order meals delivered beginning at 7 a.m. on Christmas Day.
A few thoughts about Christmas
This is Christmas week. When I was a kid, our family opened presents on Christmas morning. Maybe one could be opened Christmas Eve. It was a tough chore getting to sleep on Christmas Eve. Then on Christmas morning, for some reason, my dad had to go downtown to his office to do something (I never found out what). I think it was a ploy to allow my mother to put the final touches on the gift opening which was coming. So, our presents weren’t attacked until mid-morning on Christmas Day. I particularly remember one Christmas when my folks hid new bicycles in the kitchen of our house. They went undiscovered until my folks asked us to go to the kitchen for an errand and we discovered them there. The photo included with this column shows me and my brother eagerly showing off our new bikes. Mine was a new Schwinn with all the bells and whistles. My dad had gone overboard in attaching struts on the front, saddle bags on the back,
an enclosed tank in the middle with a real operating horn and a bright front headlight. Actually, all the “extras” he added made the bike so heavy that I had a hard time keeping up with my friends when we rode bikes together.
My brother and I eagerly waited for our grandparents to arrive on Christmas morning. The back seat of their car as always filled to the top with gifts. They always stayed for the day and enjoyed Christmas dinner with us.
After Mary and I were married and started adding kids to the family the gift opening reverted back to Christmas Eve, mostly because I always worked my morning show on KRFO on Christmas morning. For many years we hosted the gift opening for all the kids and grandkids. Someone was always designated to be the person who handed out the gifts. In later years it seemed like daughter Allison always got the most gifts and believe me, her brothers kept reminding her of that! I will always remember the living room of our house, filled with wrapping paper that had eagerly been torn off the gifts and thrown every which way!
Santa’s arrival
Mary and I always arranged to have Santa pay us a visit on Christmas Eve. Several filled that need. I think the first Santa, and one of the most enthusiastic was Don Hofdahl. He and grandma Klemmer really hit it off and his singing of Jingle Bells while sitting on her lap was a treat to watch! Tom Rions and Neal Knight also paid the Hales a visit. By that time we were adding grandkids to the family. They were true believers. In fact, I scattered charcoal briquets along the driveway and convinced them that they were “reindeer poops”. I’ll never forget when good friend Pat Geraghty, who didn’t need any padding in his Santa suit, showed up on our deck and knocked on the window to the living room where we were opening gifts. The grandkids all ran to the window hoping to get a glimpse of the reindeer, but Santa told them they were on the roof unavailable to the naked eye!
My Christmas mornings always involved working at the radio station. Even though it kept me from being home, it was one of my favorite shows. I invited listeners to call in and go on the air with me to wish whoever they wanted a Merry Christmas. Kids would call and we’d talk about gifts they got. The calls started coming in before 6 a.m. Grandma Elise Abraham was always the first one to call, followed by Hazel Kubat who called every day with a morning report from the farm. I even took calls from other parts of the country far away from our radio signal wishing Owatonna friends and relatives a Merry Christmas. The calls kept coming for several hours. In the early days, my own daughter called and wanted me to hurry home so I could pump up her new “Hoppity Hop” that Santa brought.
I always felt sorry for the KRFO announcers that had to work on Christmas Day. Those were the days when computers weren’t running the music, unassisted by any human being. When they ventured into radio they were made well aware that the job would include working on holidays when everyone else had the day off. Looking back on those years, I must say I had few complaints.
The days before Christmas were always busy for me and I had to leave the family many nights as I went out and recorded Christmas concerts to play on the air.
As one advances in age, the Christmas shopping for family members dwindles. Gifts come from our checkbook, which they appreciate more anyway. But, we still gather with the kids and grandkids at son Steve’s house, which we will do again this year. It’s indeed (as the song goes) “The Most Wonderful Time of the Year” as our entire family will be together along with most of the grandkids on Christmas Eve. Christmas Day we will travel to son Tim’s house for Christmas dinner.
A conversation with Franchon
I recently made a holiday call to Sister Franchon Pirkl who lives in Blooming Prairie and is now retired from Hospice. We had a wonderful conversation, and both admitted that our age has slowed us a bit. I have always kept the following that Franchon left on my desk at the fair one Christmas. It read, “Three Wise Women would have: asked directions, arrived on time, helped deliver the baby, cleaned the stable, made a casserole, bought practical gifts and THERE WOULD BE PEACE ON EARTH!
Noon Rotary supports homeless students
This past Monday each of our December Students of the Month at noon Rotary addressed the club. Liv Larson noted that she is concerned about six students in her class that are homeless. They have no where to go when the school day ends and many don’t know where they will sleep that night. Club members decided to “pass the hat” and collected $575.00 to go to a fund to help these students. If you’d like to send a contribution to help these homeless kids, you can make a check to Owatonna High School and send it to the Owatonna High School at 333 E. School in care of Nancy Williams. Label your check for homeless students.
Joke of the week
A man and his wife were sitting around the breakfast table one lazy Sunday morning. He said to her, “If I were to die suddenly, I want you to immediately sell all my stuff”. She asked, “Now why would you want me to do something like that?” He said, “I figure you would eventually remarry and I don’t want some jerk using my stuff.” The wife looked at him and said, “What makes you think I’d marry another jerk?”
Finally: A TV rating service phoned a thousand men one Sunday evening and asked, “Who are you listening to at this moment?” One of those answered, “My wife”.
MARY AND I WISH YOU ALL A VERY MERRY CHRISTMAS!