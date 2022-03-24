...WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM CDT THIS EVENING...
* WHAT...Northwest winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 50 mph.
* WHERE...Portions of central, east central, south central,
southeast and southwest Minnesota.
* WHEN...Until 7 PM CDT this evening.
* IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects.
Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may
result.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Scattered snow showers are expected to
develop today. The strong winds during times of these snow
showers may combine to produce brief periods of significantly
reduced visibility.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high
profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.
Zoe Anderson (left) and Dakota Kath (right) are the Exchange Club’s February Students of the Month
The Exchange Club of Owatonna Youth of the Month is one of the most popular Exchange youth projects. The Youth of the Month/Year recognizes hard-working high school students who attain high levels of scholastic achievement, community involvement and leadership. For the Year of 2021-2022, the Exchange Club of Owatonna recently welcomed February Students Zoe Anderson and Dakota Kath.
Zoe Anderson
Zoe Anderson is the daughter of Tanya Anderson. She has been playing lacrosse for 9 years. She works at El Tequilas as a busser and future server. She is attending Baldwin Wallace University with a dual major in chemistry and biology, and a minor in art.
Dakota Kath
My name is Dakota Kath, and I am a senior at Owatonna High School. I am the Green Team President, I work at HyVee, and I’m a member of Speech, the Gender-Sexuality Alliance, Girls United, Diversity Inclusion Group, National Honor Society, Link Crew, and the District Curriculum Advisory Committee. Outside of school, I am a member of the Youth Leadership Council for OutFrontMN, and I am the Lobbying Team lead for the Minnesota chapter of Youth Against Sexual Violence. In my free time, I enjoy reading, writing, learning, scrapbooking, and watching movies and shows. I’m very interested in foreign languages, and I plan to be a foreign language teacher in the future. I am undecided on a college, but I’m confident that education and Spanish will be a big part of my future major and career.
Congratulations Zoe and Dakota! Your accomplishments will go far in your plans for the future!