We thank all veterans on this Veteran’s Day,
they served in so many difficult wars,
there are still a few, from World War two,
who understand what you’ve been through,
battling a vicious enemy on foreign shores.
After twenty years the Afghanistan War,
has been brought to a bumbling end,
two thousand four hundred killed in action,
twenty thousand more were wounded,
this is all so difficult to comprehend.
Our nation owes a debt to all of you,
for the sacrifices which you have made,
and to your loved ones who carried on,
worrying every day while you were gone,
we know that at times, they were quite afraid.
Today we offer our sincere thanks to you,
with much admiration and deep appreciation,
may God bless you and your loved ones,
for all the things that you have done,
in defending our beloved nation.
Now let us all bow our heads and pray,
that the world will become a peaceful place,
let us never forget those who served,
memories of all must forever be preserved,
but we never again face so much disgrace.
Bud Peka
Owatonna