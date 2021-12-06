Readers are invited to submit items for publication. Calendar items/events must be open to the public. To submit, email the particulars to news@apgsomn.com.
Tuesday, Dec 07
Genealogy Club • 10-11:30 a.m., Steele County Historical Society, 1700 Austin Rd., Owatonna. Free for SCHS members and $5.00 for non-members. For more information please do to http://www.schsmn.org or call 507-451-7970.
Lead for Minnesota Fellowship virtual info session • 4-5 p.m., This session will take place on Zoom and Facebook Live, and will feature stories of current LFMN Fellows & Host Supervisors and a Q&A with Kathleen Herding — Senior Program Manager & Anisha Zak — Director of Partnerships.
Wednesday, Dec 08
Flu & COVID vaccine clinic • 10:30 a.m.-4:30 p.m., Steele County Public Works, 3000 Hoffman Dr., Owatonna. Drive-through will be open and no appointment is needed. Johnson & Johnson, Moderna and Pfizer COVID vaccination options will be available. More information can be found at https://www.co.steele.mn.us/public_health/covid-19_vaccine.php.
Walking The Grief Journey • 6-7:30 p.m., Trinity Lutheran Church, 609 S. Lincoln Ave., Owatonna. Grief is not limited to experiencing a death of a friend or loved one. Grief is experienced with any loss. While grief is an individual experience, you do not have to walk the journey alone. This series will have 7 Wednesday nights and includes worshiping together at Thanksgiving Eve Service (Nov. 24th) & Blue Christmas Worship (Dec. 15th). Optional dinner available from 4:45-6 p.m. for $6/per person. Child care available. Register at tlcowatonna.org/griefsupport
Overeaters Anonymous • 4:30-5:30 p.m., Bethel Ridge Church, 1401 Bethel Ct., Faribault. Use the side door. For people who are recovering from overeating and other food behaviors. Newcomers welcome. 507-339-0962
Thursday, Dec 09
Havana Lights drive thru Christmas light display • 5-10 p.m., Drive-thru Christmas light display is free & open to the public, however, a free will donation of money, cat or dog food, or kitty litter, would be appreciated, go towards the efforts of Helping Paws of Southern MN. Other items accepted include new or gently used toys, treats or beds. (Make checks payable to Helping Paws of Southern MN). Donations are tax deductible. Open daily Nov. 25-Jan. 2, 2022; dusk — 10 p.m. From I-35 take exit #40A onto Hwy 14 & head East. Take Hwy 218 exit. At the stop sign turn left & head North on Cty Rd 48 (Bixby Rd). Drive 1 mile & turn right (East) onto Havana Rd (Cty Rd 171), drive 1/2 mile http://havanalights.wixsite.com/havanalights.
Heritage Quilt Guild • 7 p.m., St. Joseph’s Catholic Church, 512 South Elm, Owatonna. Our mission is to promote the art of quilting, and to further education, fellowship, and inspire other quilters. All skill levels welcome. Please bring quilting projects for show and tell. Visitors welcome.
Friday, Dec 10
Every Christmas Story Ever Told (And Then Some) • 7:30-9:30 p.m., Little Theatre of Owatonna, 560 Dunnell Dr # A, Owatonna. Instead of performing Charles Dickens’ beloved holiday classic for the umpteenth time, three actors decide to perform every Christmas story ever told — plus Christmas traditions from around the world, seasonal icons from ancient times to topical pop-culture, and every carol ever sung. A madcap romp through the holiday season. Performance sponsored by: Wenger Foundation.
Saturday, Dec 11
Owatonna Solo Parents and Singles Club • 9:30 a.m., Hy-Vee, 1620 S Cedar Ave., Owatonna. Meeting for coffee and conversation.
Rock ‘n’ Roll Christmas party • 7-11 p.m., Owatonna Eagles 1791, 141 E. Rose St., Owatonna. Celebrate with Beer & Cheer, a wall of X-Mas spirits, a silent auction and with prizes for the best ugly sweater/outfit. Live music with Tim Mahoney from NBC’s the VOICE begins at 7:30 p.m. and What Could Go Wrong, an acoustic band performing 80’s, 90’s & rock at 9:30. Proceeds from this event support trade school scholarships for Big Brothers Big Sisters’ Littles.
Annie and the Bang Bang • 7 p.m., Foremost Brewing Cooperative, 131 W. Broadway St, Owatonna. Annie and the Bang Bang are a Minneapolis rock band. They genre-hop from dreamy folkpop to a grunge-meets-late-60s vibe to swampy psychedelic grooves.
Every Christmas Story Ever Told (And Then Some) • 7:30-9:30 p.m., Little Theatre of Owatonna, 560 Dunnell Dr # A, Owatonna. Instead of performing Charles Dickens’ beloved holiday classic for the umpteenth time, three actors decide to perform every Christmas story ever told — plus Christmas traditions from around the world, seasonal icons from ancient times to topical pop-culture, and every carol ever sung. A madcap romp through the holiday season. Performance sponsored by: Wenger Foundation.
Owatonna Lions rock & roll holiday party • 7:30 p.m., Owatonna Eagles 1791, 141 E. Rose St., Owatonna. Fundraising fun — Silent auction, wall of X-mas spirits raffle, ugliest Christmas sweater and best holiday themed costume contest. Great prizes will be awarded! Musical talent Tim Mahoney will go on at 7:30, followed 5-piece acoustic rock act “What Could go Wrong” performing 80’s, 90’s and modern rock unplugged at 9:30. This holiday fundraiser is to benefit students that wish to attend a trade school, and this year’s scholarship will be awarded to deserving Big Brothers Big Sisters of Southern MN “Littles”. It’s a night to support our future, our local work force, and our local trades oriented small businesses.
Radio Edit • 8:30 p.m.-12:30 a.m., Reggie’s Brewhouse, 220 N. Cedar Ave., Owatonna. Radio Edit is a band based out of Rochester. The band plays rock and alternative hits from the 90s and 2000s.
Sunday, Dec 12
Skywarn annual fundraiser breakfast • 8 a.m.-12 p.m., VFW Post 3723, 135 Oakdale St., Owatonna. Menu choice of pancakes, French toast, scrambled or fried eggs, sausage links, juice, coffee and milk. Presale Tickets $7 from Skywarn members. (At door sales available.)
Bowling & Santa • 10 a.m.-1 p.m., Spare Time Entertainment, 333 18th St SE, Owatonna. Arcade specials, pictures with Santa & Time Out Teddy. Omelet breakfast offered for $9.99 per person, bowling ($20 hour per family up to 6 bowlers) and silent auction. To register: Call 507-455-1190 or email: info@centerforfamilyunitymn.org
Every Christmas Story Ever Told (And Then Some) • 2-4 p.m., Little Theatre of Owatonna, 560 Dunnell Dr # A, Owatonna. Instead of performing Charles Dickens’ beloved holiday classic for the umpteenth time, three actors decide to perform every Christmas story ever told — plus Christmas traditions from around the world, seasonal icons from ancient times to topical pop-culture, and every carol ever sung. A madcap romp through the holiday season. Performance sponsored by: Wenger Foundation.
Living Alone: Walking Together • 3 p.m., For all who live alone to meet new friends, and find support, networking and fun with others who also live alone. Call 507-301-5632 for week’s location.