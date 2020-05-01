The COVID-19 outbreak has severely affected the market supply chain for animals and animal products, causing serious bottlenecks and an urgent need for additional processing.
This week, the Minnesota Department of Agriculture is now accepting applications for 1:1 matching grants of up to $5,000 for qualified meat, poultry, egg, or milk processors. These funds are to be used either to increase storage capacity or processing capability for licensed custom exempt, Equal-to Minnesota, or USDA inspected facilities. Expenses related to general operation of the business, such as salary or benefits are excluded from the program.
Grant applications will be accepted until June 15, 2020 or when allocated funds are depleted. Learn more by visiting https://www.mda.state.mn.us/agri-rapid-response-mini-grant-livestock-processing and apply online.
For questions concerning the grant itself, contact Courtney VanderMey, Minnesota Department of Agriculture, at 651-201-6135 or email at Courtney.VanderMey@state.mn.us
For producers who need assistance in finding processing facilities, please contact Jim Ostlie, Minnesota Department of Agriculture, at 320-842-6910 or email at Jim.Ostlie@state.mn.us