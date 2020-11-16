Matt Gillard, Broker/Owner of RE/MAX Venture is pleased to announce Darren Johnson as the newest agent to join the Owatonna RE/MAX office.
“I reached a point in my career when I was looking for new challenges and new opportunities in my work life. Through conversations with Realtor friends, and then conversations with Matt and Deb Gillard, I decided that making a career change into real estate was just what I was searching for,” said Johnson. “I know that I will draw on my many years in customer service when working with clients and helping them navigate the process of buying or selling a home.” Johnson adds “I was definitely drawn to the team atmosphere at RE/MAX Venture, and their culture of helping and supporting each other, which of course ultimately benefits every client we have.”
“Darren cares about our community and has deep roots here, with established relationships among friends, family and work associates,” said Gillard. “His values align perfectly with our office culture; we are excited to have him on board!”