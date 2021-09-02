Little Theatre of Owatonna has announced the cast for its fall production of “The Marvelous Wonderettes":
- Jamie Jennissen as Cindy Lou
- Emma Hellevik as Missy
- Paige Anselmo as Betty Jean
- Angela Shoquist as Suzy
Bev Cashman is the director with Kathy Purdie as the technical director.
Performances will be at 7:30 p.m. Oct. 14-16, and 21-23 with matinee performances at 2 p.m. Oct. 17 and 24.
Tickets will be available for the public on Oct. 2 at LittleTheatreofOwatonna.org/buy-tickets. The Little Theatre's remote box office at Tri M Graphics will be open Sept. 27 for members and Oct. 4 for the public. Phone-in orders at the Box Office, 507-451-0764, start Oct. 11 with walk in availability Oct. 14-17 and 21-24. Adult ticket price is $17, student ticket price is $14.