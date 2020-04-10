OWATONNA — In response to the physical, mental, economic and spiritual suffering brought by the Covid-19 crisis, the Roman Catholic Diocese of Winona-Rochester has created a prayer support initiative called Southern Minnesota Covid-19 Prayer Response. Catholics across southern Minnesota deeply involved in pastoral prayer ministry are engaging and supporting this prayer initiative by making themselves available to listen and pray with people via phone.
People of any or no religious faith who want prayer are welcome to go to the website (www.SouthernMnPrayerSupport.com) and make a request for a “prayer call.” A prayer partner will contact then at a requested time of day within 24 hours, and pray with them. Most phone prayer sessions last around 10 minutes, and all that is required is a desire for prayer. Requests can be largely anonymous, by first name only.
Any Catholic parish can also be contacted with prayer requests as well.