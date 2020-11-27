The funds raised through the Salvation Army's iconic red kettles are at risk this year due to COVID-19 while requests for services are at an all time high.
Based on the increase in services already provided in response to the pandemic, the Salvation Army could serve up to 155% more people in 2020. Requests include putting food on the table, paying utility bills, paying for unexpected transportation expenses and providing shelter, assuming the resources are available. Within its Northern Division, which includes Minnesota and North Dakota, the Salvation Army served nearly 325,000 people last year. Locally, clients received in excess of $60,000 for those services, as well as disaster relief for instances such as fires or flood waters, car repair, rent, and special events such as Shop with a Cop, Back to School backpacks and Christmas food baskets.
Due to the unexpected closing of retail stores, consumers carrying less cash, and the decline of foot traffic in stores, the Salvation Army could see up to a 50% decrease in funds raised through the red kettles, affecting services for the most vulnerable. Donations are also affected by a decline in volunteer bell ringers at the kettles.
Those wishing to volunteer as a bell ringer this holiday season may register online at registertoring.com or by calling the local hotline at 507-649-2703.
Those wishing to donate to the Salvation Army may do so at any red kettle, mailing a check to the Salvation Army Family Store and Donation Center on 1810 S. Cedar Avenue in Owatonna, online at SalvationArmyNorth.org, or by texting KETTLES to 91999. Contactless donations may be made via Apple Pay, Google Pay or the QR code at any red kettle.
To ensure safety of bell ringers, donors and partners, the Salvation Army has adopted the nationally mandated safety protocols.