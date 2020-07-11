On June 30 Dr. Beth Gilthvedt retired after serving Owatonna area optometric patients for 35 straight years. I’ve known Dr. Beth for a lot of those years and found her to be a caring, soft spoken individual, anxious to serve her patients with the finest optometric care possible. I’ve known her as a dedicated physician in Owatonna giving her patients the finest care possible. The story of how she and her husband, Rev. Ron Gilthvedt found Owatonna and lived all of her working life in our community is a good example of how pieces of her professional life came together.
In June, 1985, after graduating from Indiana School of Optometry in May, Dr. Beth moved to Owatonna with her husband at the urging of optometrist Dr. John Muellerleile who had opened his own optometric clinic after partnering with Dr. John Schoen for a number of years. Dr. John, who purchased the practice of Dr. Louie Allgeyer, not only convinced Dr. Beth to come to Owatonna and join his practice, he also was responsible for making that move even easier when he learned that the congregation at Our Savior’s Lutheran Church was looking for a pastor. Ron met with the trustees of Our Savior’s Church and eventually was issued a call. This was an unexpected opportunity for both Ron and Beth to come to the same community and pursue their chosen profession.
“Things just worked out for the better,” John told me. I learned of of Beth’s graduation from Indiana State through a list provided by the Minnesota Optometric Association. I was looking for a partner in my practice. We met for the first time at an optometric meeting in Minneapolis. We both ‘hit it off well’ with each other and I was convinced she should join me in Owatonna. That’s the way it all happened.”
Coming to Owatonna
In June, 1985, after Beth graduated from Indiana University School of Optometry just a month earlier, her husband Ron had accepted a call from Our Savior’s Lutheran Church while Dr. Beth had accepted a partnership with Dr. John Muellerleile. She worked with Dr. John until August, 1988 when she purchased the Schoen Optometric Clinic and building. Dr. Schoen had built the clinic at 118 North Oak in 1968. General surgeon, Roger Benjamin, also had his office in the clinic building. Remember Medora Baumgardner? She was the former owner of Medora’s Bridal Shop and lived in the apartment in the lower level of the building. Dr. Beth and Dr. Schoen worked together until October, 1989, when Dr. Schoen decided to retire. Dr. Beth continued to practice at 118 North Oak, growing her private practice and re-naming it “Gilthvedt Eyecare Clinic”.
In 1993-1995 the Owatonna Montessori Pre-School was housed in the lower level below the eye clinic. The Montessori Pre-School purchased a new property at Grove and Vine. After they moved, Dr. Beth assumed use of the lower level space to provide for her growing practice.
Between 1990 and 2008, Dr. Beth hired a series of associate optometrists to help expand eye care services in the Owatonna area. In order to improve patient care by adding computerized patient records as well as other new eye care technology, such as a retinal camera, Dr. Beth extensively remodeled the clinic space in 1994 when Dr. Benjamin retired.
In February 2000 Dr. Beth was invited to join “Vision Source”, the premier national network of locally owned, independent optometric practices dedicated to providing extraordinary eye care through collaboration with other eye care professionals who are held to the highest standards. Shortly thereafter the Gilthvedt Eye Care Clinic became Horizon Eyecare Professionals, Owatonna Vision Source.
Others joining Dr. Beth
In April, 2009, Dr. Beth asked Nick Vincelli, OD to join her practice. The two became great professional colleagues and they eventually became equal partners in the practice in 2014. Dr. Beth had long had the dream of designing a new building for her practice on land she had purchased in 2006 on Harvest Lane across from the Owatonna Health Care campus. In 2015, Dr. Beth and Dr. Nick entered into an agreement with optometrist Dr. Penny Vizina, to build a state-of-the-art optometric clinic building where they could practice together. Dr. Vizina had purchased Family Vision Care from Dr. Muellerleile in 2010 and could see the benefits of work with other optometrists to allow great synergy, increase the availability of eye care services and offer additional optical products. In November, 2015 the three became equal partners in Horizon EyeCare Professionals, Owatonna Vision Source, and moved into their new larger clinic.
In October 2018, Horizon EyeCare added a fourth optometrist, Eric Dillinger, OD enabling Dr. Beth to begin considering retirement plans. In 2019 she sold her practice shares to her two partners with the idea that 2020 would be the ideal year to retire. In January, 2020, she decided that June 29th, 2020, would be her final day in seeing patients. Dr. Beth will continue to be available to colleagues for consultation, as well as providing marketing assistance and remaining a link between Horizon EyeCare and the Owatonna community. In mid-July, Dr. Shawnee Sovwell, will join Horizon EyeCare as an associate optometrist.
Confident in the future
Dr. Beth knows that the legacy of excellence in eye care that she has worked so hard to develop over the past 35 years will remain and thrive in the capable hands of her colleagues. She will maintain her involvement in Owatonna by continuing to serve as president of the Children’s Remedial Fund Board of Directors, in leadership of the Bee Friendly Environmental Alliance of Steele County as well as by membership in a number of Owatonna organizations such as Rotary, the Izaak Walton League and Owatonna Business Women.
When the COVID-19 pandemic subsides, she hopes to travel with her husband.
Dr. Beth’s practice has been recognized over the years by her peers. In 2007 she was awarded the high honor of “2007 Optometrist of the Year” by the Minnesota Optometric Association and in 2014 she became a diplomate of the American Board of Optometry.
That is the story of Dr. Beth Gilthvedt’s 35 years in Owatonna. We have been so fortunate to claim her in Owatonna and she has brought eye care and treatment to the very top to all of her patients. For our benefit, her 35-year career in optometric practice has been recognized by all her peers and patients as the very best!
Owatonna Foundation awards grants
At the recent annual meeting of the Owatonna Foundation, Trustees approved a $25,000 grant to the City of Owatonna Central Park Fountain project. The statue and surrounding pool need repair and restoration. The last restoration took place in 1977. The goal is to restore the fountain to its original condition and to add a handicapped accessible fountain for humans and a drinker for dogs adjacent to the fountain. The city has allocated $10,000 to this project.
Other grants approved included $12,500 to the Owatonna Fire Department to assist with purchase of racks for an updated decontamination system for personal protection equipment. Current racks are not up to the latest standards for drying; $8,694.19 to Owatonna Master Gardeners for a shed to store hoses and other supplies along with a garden tiller for use by gardeners; $18,751 to Hospitality House for triple glazed windows; $9,850 to the Owatonna Curling Club for glass for the warming house area in the curling club building at the fairgrounds.
Foundation trustees
Here is a listing of the current Owatonna Foundation Trustees: William Beer, Dr. Brian Bunkers, Gregg Draeger, Tom Dufresne (Vice President), Dave Einhaus, Dale Gandrud, Todd Hale, Bob Heers, Charles Herrmann, Mike Jensen, Jay Johnson, Chad Lange, Betsy Lindgren, Tim McManimon, Dennis Meillier (President), Corey Mensink, Gene Michaelson, Andy Michaletz, Jolayne Mohs, Carol Nelson, Peng Olson, Judy Plemel, Dave Ramsey, Dave Seykora, Stephen Smith, Ray Stawarz (Sec.-Treas.), Dean Velzke, Dennis VonRuden, Brandon Wayne, Sharon West and Dr. Bob Wottreng.
Another Steele County author
I answered my door a couple of weeks ago and was greeted by Maggie Dixon, a former teacher in Owatonna. I wrote about Maggie some years ago and her work as a car-hop at the Lavender Inn in Faribault.
Maggie, along with Patti Shaggeby, has written a book that she would like to share with you. It’s entitled, “The Lord and Laughter”. When Maggie first had breast cancer she was really scared and she has undergone many surgeries. She found that telling a joke on the operating table to the Drs. at Mayo or here in Owatonna have really kept her happy. In her book, Maggie fills the pages with scripture as well and pictures and jokes for each month of the year. At the beginning of her book, she quotes Bob Hope who said, “I have seen what a laugh can do. It can transform tears into something bearable, even hopeful”. The jokes included in the book are from friends, publications and even a few from my column! You’ll find the book inspiring, as I did. You can purchase a book by calling her at 451-0018 or by cell 213-9500.
Relay for Life golf event
The Relay for Life golf event will be held at Brooktree Golf Course on Sunday, July 26. Four-person team with 9 a.m. shot gun start. Cost is $65.00 per person which includes green fee, cart and burger bar. Participants will also receive a coupon for a free green fee for future round. Minimum age is 16. Questions? Krystal Clemens at 456-3917. A second golf event will be held August 28 at 1 p.m. at the Country Club. The 2020 Relay for Life is scheduled for Sept. 26 from 4-10 p.m. at the fairgrounds.
Spindlers named Farm Family of the Year
The Eugene Spindler family has been named as the Steele County “2020 Farm Family of the Year” by the University of Minnesota Extension Service. Eugene Spindler and wife Marian purchased their farm in April, 1955, were married in June and moved onto the farm in November, all in that same year. The family consists of six children, three boys and three girls. Currently, the farming operation is dairy and beef. The Spindler son, Dale, manages the farm with one full time hired man and part time help for milking and baling hay. The family milks 44 cows in a tie stall barn, raising all the calves. They have heifers for replacement or possibly selling as spring heifers and finish out bull calves as steers. The produce oats, corn and hay on their 160-acre farm with most of the crops going for animal feed.
Eugene and Marian are retired but still reside on the farm. Eugene’s chief interest is the raised garden and other gardens on the property. Marian is active in household and gardening tasks, cooking, cleaning and weeding the gardens.
The Spindlers would normally be recognized at this year’s Steele County Free Fair. Instead there will be a virtual state-wide recognition ceremony on Thursday, August 6 at 1:00 p.m.
Jottings
More support police signs available
If you found that the supply of Support Owatonna Police yard signs had run out, you should find more available now at the City Administration Building at West Hills. More signs have been printed and are available at no charge to those who want them.
Federated Insurance rated number six in a listing of 30 Star-Tribune Top Work Places in the state. They are among companies that have had a head start building a culture that cultivates communication and employee engagement.
The Blooming Prairie “Village Affair” bazaar/craft show scheduled for October 24 has been canceled for this year due to the coronavirus pandemic.
Ed Gray was a long-time teacher in the Owatonna elementary schools and many of you may have been in his classroom. Ed turns 80 on July 13. You can send him cards to 16477 W. Bell Road, Apt. 291, Surprise AZ., 85374.
Special memories
I was told that Stan Thompson also helped Bob Evans and Carl Souvie in setting off July 4 fireworks in the early days.
Remember Continental Kits? They were rear bumper extenders and spare tire covers that were supposed to make any car as cool as a Lincoln Continental.
I remember as a kid living in Des Moines that milk was delivered by Flynn Dairy to our house by a milk wagon pulled by a horse. The horses name was “King”. He enthusiastically chewed on ear corn I would give him. Sort of reminds me of the man with a race horse which had never won. In disgust he says to the animal, “You win today or you pull a milk wagon tomorrow morning.” The starting gate opens, the horses take off, they move the gate away and there lays his horse asleep on the track. He kicks the horse and asks, “WHY ARE YOU SLEEPING?” The horse says, “I have to get up at 3:00 in the morning!”
Joke of the week
How about the man who spies a letter lying on his door mat. It says on the envelope, ‘DO NOT BEND’. He spends the next two hours trying to figure out how to pick it up.
Finally, a wealthy lawyer was having his house painted when a passerby walked up and asked if he could do something to earn a few dollars. “Sure,” the lawyer said. “Take a can of paint, go around back and paint my porch. Fifteen minutes later the wanderer was back. “Done already?” the lawyer asked. “Yeah, but it’s actually a Mercedes.”