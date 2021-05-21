The Little Theatre of Owatonna (LTO) has announced auditions for its 2021 summer production of William Springer's "Frumpled Fairy Tales," which tells a frumpled version of three Grimm fairy tales.
The auditions are scheduled for 11:30 a.m.-1 p.m., Saturday, June 5 and 4:30-6 p.m., Sunday, June 6 at the Sharon Stark Audition at West Hills. LTO is seeking to cast 16 people ages 8-16. Visit littletheatreofowatonna.org for more information.
Audition packets are now available at Tri M Graphics, 625 E. Main Street, and on LTO's website.
Performances are set for 7:30 p.m., July 16 and 23 with matinee performances at 2 p.m., July 17, 18, 24 and 25.